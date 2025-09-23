Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Slow Horses star teases 'explosive' series 5 finale
Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden are set to return on Wednesday, and according to this star, the end of series 5 is going to be an explosive one!

Isabelle Casey
Isabelle CaseyReporter
2 minutes ago
If you are a fan of Slow Horses you will be delighted that the latest series of the show, starring Gary Oldman and new dad Jack Lowden, is dropping on Apple+ TV on Wednesday. And while the series will no doubt be full of the usual twists and turns, according to one star of the espionage show, the series finale is set to be explosive. 

Nick Mohammed, who stars in the programme,  which is based on Mick Herron's Slough House novel series, as Zahar Jaffrey, the Mayor of London, told the Radio Times: "I think everyone will appreciate that Slow Horses ends in quite an explosive way and there are lots of twists and turns. And this season definitely does do that as well. There’s a pretty intense action sequence at the end."

He added: "I think everyone will appreciate that Slow Horses ends in quite an explosive way and there are lots of twists and turns. And this season definitely does do that as well. There’s a pretty intense action sequence at the end."After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules - cover your back - always apply." 

What to expect from series 5

According to the show's synopsis, "everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules - cover your back - always apply."

Talking about getting to work closer with Chris Chung, who plays Roddy, Sir Gary Oldman told HELLO! at the Television Academy's Televerse Festival in Los Angelesin August: "I love and only ever interact with [Chris] in passing and in insults [on screen]".

"[The Slow Horses] often go off as a team, as a gang, and [Jackson is] at the desk, feet up, giving orders and then investigating as a solo, so it was nice to spend many weeks coming in and working with Chris."

Gary Oldman talks to HELLO! about his knighthood from King Charles

Meanwhile, showrunner, Douglas Urbanski, added: "If you think that each season has its own personality, and it does, each season should feel a little bit different than every other season. Season five is the 'silly season'. Silly, because Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung) is the main character, and he's the more outlandish of them all."

