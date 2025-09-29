Watch: Emma Thomson is the ultimate mystery solver in Apple TV+'s 8-part thriller

Are you on the hunt for a new mystery thriller to sink your teeth into? Apple TV+ has just dropped the trailer for its upcoming series Down Cemetery Road, with Emma Thompson taking on the role of a formidable, mystery-solving private investigator. The eight-part drama, arriving on the streamer on 29 October, follows two women – played by Emma and Luther star Ruth Wilson – who become entangled in a complex conspiracy after a young girl disappears from a quiet Oxford suburb. As a thriller obsessive, I'm thrilled that Apple TV+ is adding this to its roster of dark dramas – and judging by the new trailer, it’s set to be a must-watch for crime fans.

Sharing the first-look clip on Instagram, Apple TV+ wrote: "An explosion, a conspiracy, and an unlikely duo on a mission to expose the truth. From the team behind the Emmy-winning series Slow Horses comes a brand new mystery to solve. Down Cemetery Road, starring Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson – October 29."

© Courtesy Of Apple Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson in Down Cemetery Road

Viewers react to the trailer

Fans were quick to share their excitement, with one commenting: "Emma Thompson. Ruth Wilson. Sign me up!! This looks SO good," while another penned: "You had me at 'team behind Slow Horses.'" Meanwhile, a third added: "Love both Ruth and Emma – looking forward to this."

What is Down Cemetery Road about?

The official synopsis reads: "When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbor Sarah Tucker (Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Thompson). Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead."