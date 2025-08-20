Apple TV+ unveils first look at 'deliciously stunning' show after long-awaited return

Summer may be winding down, but the return of a certain Apple TV+ show means viewers can soon escape back to Palm Beach.

The streamer has unveiled a first look at the long-awaited return of Palm Royale, the hit comedy-drama that has been hailed as 'deliciously stunning' by critics.

Set in 1969 – with fabulous retro outfits to prove it – Palm Royale follows social climber Maxine (played by Kristen Wiig), who attempts to infiltrate an elite circle of snooty ladies living in Palm Beach.

Alongside Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids), the Emmy-nominated show boasts a star-studded cast, including Laura Dern (Jurassic Park), Allison Janney (The West Wing) and Leslie Bibb (The White Lotus).

WATCH: Palm Royale Season 1 Trailer

Season two of Palm Royale will return with ten episodes on 12 November, so don't forget to mark your calendars!

© Apple TV+ Kristen Wigg seems to take on the life of a showgirl in season 2 Fans react to the first look After Apple TV+ released a set of pictures teasing the second season, including a snap of Kristen Wiig putting on an entertaining-looking show, fans were quick to praise the return. "Beyond excited for this!" wrote one person, while another added: "I can't wait for this to come back!!!" Meanwhile, a third person commented on the long wait viewers have endured: "Finally… jeez, I hope they do a thorough recap to start off, as it's been a very long time between seasons!"

© Apple TV+ Amber Chardae Robinson plays Virginia in Palm Royale What happened in Palm Royale season 1? Dubbed "a true underdog" story, season one saw Maxine Dellacorte attempt to make her way into the inner circle of Palm Royale's elite group of ladies. But wading into the cutthroat world of high society came at a cost, and Maxine was forced to ask herself how far she was willing to go to truly become part of the club. The official logline for season one read: "Palm Royale is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong."

© Apple TV+ Secrets, lies and maybe a felony or two lie ahead… What to expect of season 2 Season two charts the aftermath of Maxine's "scandalous" public breakdown at the Beach Ball. As a social pariah, she must now dig deep into her cunning roots to prove she deserves a place at the very top of society.



© Apple TV+ Laura Dern will reprise her role as Linda Shaw The official logline continues: "Along the way, she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on… secrets, lies and the occasional felony."



© Apple TV+ The new season will come to screens in November Meet the cast of Palm Royale season 2 Leading the show once again is Bridesmaids and SNL star Kristen Wiig. She's joined by the wonderful Laura Dern (Big Little Lies, Jurassic Park), Allison Janney (I, Tonya, The West Wing), Leslie Bibb (The White Lotus) and Josh Lucas (Yellowstone). Rounding out the ensemble this season are Ricky Martin, Amber Chardae Robinson, Kaia Gerber and Carol Burnett.

