The Buccaneers: Apple TV+'s hit show’s 'divisive' ending explained
Five women stand looking shocked© Apple TV+

The Buccaneers' edge-of-your-seat ending explained – and it will 'divide' viewers

Apple TV+'s hit historical drama The Buccaneers' ending leaves things open for a season three

Abby Allen
TV writer
2 minutes ago
The Buccaneers has been the perfect antidote for historical drama lovers filling the Bridgerton-shaped void – and judging by the season two finale, it's every bit as drama-filled.

The hit Apple TV+ show follows a group of New York debutantes who enter 1870s London high society in search of husbands. In season two, we saw main character Nan marry the Duke of Tintagel (Theo) to secure a better future for her sister.

HELLO!'s resident Buccaneers expert and Deputy Online Editor Sharnaz Shahid said: "I was lucky enough to watch all of season two of The Buccaneers in advance, and I inhaled it in just two nights. 

"The ending is definitely going to divide viewers; even I'm torn over whether Nan should be with Theo or Guy or whether Theo needs to be with Lizzy. 

WATCH: The Buccaneers Season 2 Official Trailer

"It's been a long time since a period drama kept me genuinely guessing, and now I'm annoyed I've got to wait (hopefully!) for a season three to find out what happens next. Maybe I need to read the books to find out!"

As someone who also binge-watched this season (at times, through my fingers and shouting at the screen), it was by far the most dramatic yet. So, let’s break down what happened – and why the finale sets up so much juicy material for a potential season three.

Be warned: spoilers ahead!

Four women at a masquerade ball© Apple TV+

Season two recap

As ever, we end the season at a masquerade ball – and true to form, several explosive revelations come to light.

Two women in colourful period dresses linking arms and walking© Apple TV+

Nan's pregnant!

The biggest shocker? Nan is pregnant – and based on the timeline, it's Theo's baby. This seems to account for why Nan has been behaving so erratically, and why she feels she could only go to her mother, Patti, for help.

Determined not to repeat her sister Jinny's fate, Nan plans to announce her pregnancy at the ball to secure her own future – but there's a snag…

A man stands with his shirt open© Apple TV+

Theo's big announcement

Unaware of Nan's pregnancy, Theo makes a dramatic decision: he renounces his title so he and Nan can divorce, freeing him to be with Lizzy.

Josie Totah and Aubri Ibrag play sisters Mabel and Lizzy© Apple TV+

The leak

Speaking of Lizzy, she's still reeling from the news story that exposed her affair with Theo. 

Her identity remains hidden – for now – though the girls suspect Nan was behind the leak. In reality, it was Hector, Lizzy's former fiancé, who let it slip.

young woman in bold red dress at party© Apple TV+

A new heir

Once the Dowager Duchess Blanche hears about Theo's abdication, she acts quickly – enlisting his half-brother, Kit, as the new Duke of Tintagel. But what can that mean for Nan's future baby? Only time will tell…

A coupld stand laughing© Apple TV+

Conchita's heartbreak

While she may have been the reason all the girls first came to England, Conchita faced a devastating tragedy this season – the death of her husband, Richard. 

Dick was shot by his own brother, James, while helping Jinny and Freddie escape with Honoria.

The sudden death leaves Conchita a widow, and she's left to grieve while trying to remain strong for her daughter, Minnie. 

A man stands with flowers

Guy's marriage

As a proud Team Guy girl, this season was a tough watch for me. After helping Jinny raise Freddie in Italy, Guy’s reunion with Nan is heartbreakingly brief.

A woman sits at a table© Apple TV+

Following a night of drinking and heartache, Guy turns to his friend Paloma – and it's later revealed that the two actually got married. What this means for Nan and Guy's future remains uncertain.

two women in period dresses standing in field© Apple TV+

Will there be a season 3 – and what to expect

With so many cliffhangers, it's clear there's plenty of story left to tell. While Apple TV+ hasn't yet confirmed a renewal, the cast has openly expressed their hopes to return – and fans are definitely eager for answers.

Who is Kit, the new Duke of Tintagel? And how will his arrival shake up the already fragile love triangle (or square) between Nan, Guy, Theo and Lizzy?

One thing's for certain: all signs point to an explosive season three – and I'll be ready and waiting, hands over eyes, to watch it all unfold.

