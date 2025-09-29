Netflix fans on tenterhooks after update about 'lusty' period drama's return

Bridgerton fans, prepare to clutch your pearls because Netflix has dropped another sneak peek at the next season – and we're finally getting a Benedict plotline. The teaser and announcement on Instagram had fans swooning and dropping their feathered fans. Netflix confirmed that season four will debut in 2026 but hasn't yet specified a month. The news comes after the streaming giant dropped the first trailer for the next season which shows the moment Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) first spots a mysterious Lady in Silver at Lady Bridgerton’s famed masquerade ball.

As fans watched Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) all find their love matches. This leaves Benedict and his younger sisters, Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) remaining unwed in the Bridgerton brood.

All about Benedict's new love interest

Whilst fans are eagerly awaiting Eloise's plotline, it's Benedict who leads the latest installment of the series. Or, as Netflix puts it: "The character who once mooned from the corner of the ballroom is now ready for his own Bridgerton love story."

"Benedict meets his love interest, the determined and captivating Sophie, in the first episode of the new season," a synopsis from Netflix reads. "Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down. That is, until an enthralling woman captures Benedict’s attention at Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball. While Benedict knows his love interest as only the Lady in Silver, she’s actually Sophie, a resourceful maid with her own secrets and dreams."

WATCH: Bridgerton season four’s sneak peek with Benedict and Sophie

What else can we expect from Bridgerton series four?

Beyond another insatiable love story set amongst a Regency era backdrop, season 4 will also see best friends Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Eloise reunite to promenade in London. "They're more bonded than ever!" showrunner Jess Brownell says. "Their trials and tribulations last season have added new depth to their friendship, and we're excited for viewers to see how their relationship looks now that they've each grown up a little."

© Liam Daniel/Netflix Best friends Eloise and Penelope are set to reunite in the fourth series

There will also be other new additions to the ton, including Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao) and Posy Li (Isabella Wei), who are newcomers to Mayfair society. Fans can expect the sisters to call in on Eloise and Hyacinth at Bridgerton House. The two are making their debut this season, and Brownell says their mother, Araminta Gun (Katie Leung), has raised them to be perfect debutantes.

"While Rosamund has become her mother’s mini-me — a marriage mart pro chess player — Posy is dreamy and often unserious, much to her mother's disapproval," says Brownell.

© Liam Daniel/Netflix Some new faces will be joining the cast

"Araminta and Rosamund are so focused on their own goals that, frankly, the Bridgertons don't register much for them at first, beyond the fact that Benedict proves to be quite the catch this season." Excitingly, season two's leading lady Simone Ashley, who plays Anthony Bridgerton's beloved wife Kate Bridgerton, will also return for another season.

When is Bridgerton season four out?

After Netflix released the trailer today, it's still unclear when the newest series is out, however, it is tipped for release in 2026. If the last two series were anything to go by, viewers can expect the newest season to land on Netflix sometime between March and May next year.