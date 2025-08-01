My Oxford Year star Corey Mylchreest's private life off camera

The day has finally come – Netflix viewers can now stream one of the most highly anticipated romance dramas of 2025!

My Oxford Year follows an ambitious young woman who travels from the US to the UK to attend the prestigious University of Oxford – but her perfectly laid plans are thrown off course when she meets a charming and clever local named Jamie.

Personally, this rom-com has been on my radar ever since I first saw the trailer. The fact that Netflix has told us to "prepare to laugh and cry" means I’ll be ready with a box of tissues and a bowl of popcorn – and with Bridgerton royalty Corey Mylchreest leading the film, how can anyone resist?

Leading the hotly anticipated romance is none other than Corey Mylchreest, best known for his starring role in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. While you may recognise his face, how much do you really know about Corey? Read on to find out…

Corey's acting career

After becoming a member of the National Youth Theatre, Corey attended the crème de la crème of acting schools: the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

© FilmMagic Corey attended RADA before starring on hit Netflix shows Queen Charlotte, The Sandman and Hostage

Much like his character in My Oxford Year, Corey leaned towards the arts and graduated from RADA in 2020 with a BA in Acting.

While there, he performed in numerous productions, including Julius Caesar, Hamlet and Macbeth, before making his way onto the screen.

Corey Mylchreest's TV, film and stage credits

It's a big year for Corey, whose upcoming roles in political thriller Hostage and Agatha Christie spin-off The Seven Dials Mystery only add to his growing list of impressive credits.

One of his biggest roles to date was portraying King George in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, where he starred opposite India Amarteifio's young Queen Charlotte.

© , Netflix Corey starred across from India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte

Speaking to Netflix Tudum about the role, Corey said: "It felt very, very much like a responsibility – a sense of crushing responsibility – which is exactly what George felt with the crown. In loads of different ways, I was constantly reminded of how similar we are."

He also appeared in the short film Mars (2021), and in the first episode of Netflix's The Sandman (2022), where he played Adonis.

As for his professional stage work, Corey landed the role of Edmund in Kenneth Branagh's production of King Lear, which ran at the end of 2023.

© Getty Images Netflix's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premiered in May 2023

Corey's life off-screen

While Corey tends to keep his personal life private, he did confirm back in 2023 that he was in a relationship. When asked what it was like landing the role as King George in the Bridgerton spin-off, the young actor replied: "As soon as I got the job, I was like: 'All right, I gotta binge this thing.' I sat down with my girlfriend and we did the whole shebang."

© Getty The actor attended Wimbledon last year

However, it's currently unknown whether the couple are still together, as Corey hasn't spoken publicly about his relationship since.

Corey's role in My Oxford Year

Corey plays Jamie Davenport, a laid‑back, poetry-loving Oxford tutor whose chance encounter with ambitious American student Anna De La Vega (Sofia Carson) turns both their worlds upside down.

© Chris Baker/Netflix Prepare to laugh and cry at the Netflix rom-com

Their meet-cute is anything but ordinary – he soaks her with his car, she tells on him when he hides from an ex in a chip shop – but their chemistry is "instant and undeniable".

When Jamie turns out to be Anna's teaching assistant, the pair bonds over their shared love of poetry.

© Chris Baker/Netflix Corey Mylchreest as Jamie and Sofia Carson as Anna in My Oxford Year

Viewed through Anna's eyes, Jamie's free-spirited nature challenges her more structured, planned life, sparking a heartfelt romance grounded in literature and self-discovery.



My Oxford Year is available to watch on Netflix now.