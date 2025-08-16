Bridgerton heartthrob's 'blink-and-you-miss-it' Harry Potter role we all forgot about

There's a surprising amount of crossover between the cast of Netflix's Bridgerton and the cast of the original Harry Potter movie franchise.
Though some of the adult actors are understandably more recognisable, quite a few of them look completely different in the two franchises!
In fact, one of the leading men of Netflix's hit romantic period drama has a role in one of the films in a moment that we're certain you've missed.
Scroll down to find out which actor it is…
Regé-Jean Page captured the hearts of our nation and beyond as the Duke of Hastings in the first season of Netflix's Bridgerton back in 2020, but he's been around for a long time before that.
Before his breakout, he had roles in the BBC school drama Waterloo Road and the miniseries remake of Roots that premiered in 2016.
However, he also had a small cameo in the penultimate film in the record-breaking Harry Potter franchise in a moment that we never noticed.
Towards the beginning of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, in the sequence at Bill Weasley and Fleur Delacour's wedding, Regé-Jean Page makes an uncredited cameo alongside Julie Walters and Emma Watson.
Fans react to the cameo
People rewatching the Harry Potter series have been periodically noticing the cameo and taking to social media to share their surprise.
One wrote, on X: "Regé-Jean Page is a background actor in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Blink, and you miss it."
Meanwhile, another commented: "Not Regé-Jean Page with a cameo in Deathly Hallows Pt 1… never noticed that until today."
Regé-Jean Page's recent career U-turn
After taking a bit of a break from the romantic roles, starring in thrillers The Gray Man and Black Bag, it seems that the 37-year-old is making his comeback.
Funny You Should Ask, a new series coming to Apple TV+, is currently in development, and the show is both executive-produced by and stars the actor.
Based on a viral BookTok sensation written by Elissa Sussman, the series will follow a restless journalist and a Hollywood actor who develop an unexpected connection.
As of the time of writing, there have been no announcements made on the release date, but best believe we'll update you as soon as we know more.