How Kelly Clarkson's kids are coping after the loss of dad Brandon Blackstock

Amid the excitement of her engagement announcement at the 2025 Emmy Awards, Reba McIntyre also shared an update about how her family is doing since the passing of her stepson, Brandon Blackstock. Reba McEntire and Rex Linn chatted on the red carpet with Entertainment Tonight's Cassie DiLaura at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. The singer opened up about honoring The Golden Girls at the event. Reba and Rex also reacted to Christopher Lloyd and Carol Kane guest-starring on their show, Happy's Place. And Reba also gave an update on how her family is doing after her former stepson Brandon Blackstock's death.

"So Reba, of course we have been keeping you in our thoughts, and your family, the last few weeks I know have been difficult for you guys," Cassie said. "How are you holding up with the passing of Brandon?"

"Well we miss him, we miss him every minute," Reba replied. "The kids are doing well, they're all bonding together and hanging out with each other, and taking it one day at a time. We know God’s got this. Thank you for asking," she concluded.

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards

Last month, in a statement posted to his management company's social media on Thursday, August 7, Brandon's family shared: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," revealing that he had been "bravely" battling cancer for "more than three years."

Kelly Clarkson and her two children

"He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

His death comes on the heels of Kelly Clarkson postponing a slate of shows scheduled for August in Las Vegas as part of an ongoing residency.

Seth Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock, Savannah Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock, and Brandon Blackstock

In addition to Kelly and their children together, Brandon is also survived by two children from his previous marriage to Melissa Atwell, son Seth and daughter Savannah, who welcomed a child of her own in 2022.

He is also survived by his mother Elysa Gayle Ritter, 69, and father Narvel Blackstock, 68. Brandon’s former stepmother Reba was married to Narvel from 1989 until 2015.