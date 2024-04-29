Hoda Kotb's daughters make surprise appearance on Kelly Clarkson's show featuring famous guest – watch

Hoda Kotb has proved it pays off to have friends in high places, and just earned some major brownie points from her two daughters too!

The Today Show star's office location came in handy this week, as she took advantage of sharing the same office building, Rockefeller Plaza, with none other than Kelly Clarkson.

After the veteran NBC anchor wrapped up her duties over at studio 1A, she took daughters Haley Joy, seven, and Hope Catherine, five, over to the former American Idol star's studio – previously Conan O'Brien's – for a surprise visit.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by official The Kelly Clarkson Show Instagram, Hoda is seen walking hand-in-hand with her girls while Kelly was seemingly on a commercial break, speaking with guest of the day Meghan Trainor.

The audience immediately welcomed her with applause and cheers, as the "All About That Bass" singer – who is celebrating the hit song's tenth anniversary – leaned down to give Haley and Hope a warm hug.

"I have make-up on my arm so I'm going to hug you awkwardly!" Kelly is heard telling Hoda, who was wearing a white jacket, as Haley held onto Meghan.

© Instagram Hoda adopted her girls in 2017 and 2019

Hoda then noted they were just walking by and were "so excited" to stop by, as the crowd continued to cheer them on while they posed for pictures.

"It's such a cool building, like random people will stop by," Kelly adds at the end. Some of her other work neighbors include Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Lester Holt, and Kristen Welker, among others.

© Getty The anchor has made plenty of appearances at Kelly's show

After the sweet moment was shared on social media, captioned with: "We love when friends come to visit!" fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about it.

One aptly noted: "Major kudos to Meghan for gracefully kneeling down in a skirt and heels to be on the children's level!!!" as others followed suit with: "Hoda's beautiful little girls are so excited to meet Kelly and Meghan!!" and: "Cute and beautiful moment," as well as: "Omg they are so precious."

© Getty Hoda and Kelly with her kids, daughter River and son Remy, in 2017

Kelly's show is currently in its fifth season, the first it has filmed since she made the move from California (and Universal Studios in Los Angeles) to New York City last fall.

Hoda meanwhile has been working from Rockefeller Plaza for almost three decades; she first joined the NBC family as a correspondent for Dateline in 1998, and started hosting 4th Hour in 2007, before joining Savannah as the first hour's co-anchor in 2018.

