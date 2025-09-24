DWTS episode 2 recap: Why 1 of the 2 stars sent home feels 'really terrible'

A shocking double elimination rocked Dancing with the Stars contestants Tuesday night during One-Hit Wonders Night on the show as NBA alum Baron Davis and actor Corey Feldman became the first two celebrity dancers to be sent home and saw their quest for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy come to an end.

"Britt is incredible," Baron said of his pro partner, Britt Stewart, following his elimination. "She's an incredible coach. She's going to win the Mirrorball. I wanted to do that for her, but the judges saw differently."

Corey echoed Baron's sentiments of wishing he could have done better for his dance partner: "Jenna [Johnson is] amazing. I really enjoyed her. I feel really terrible because she deserved better, personally speaking. She was the queen from last year. She deserves to be the champ every year in my book."

Jenna is the reigning champion after winning last season with Bachelor star Joey Graziadei, who now hosts the official DWTS podcast. While Corey landed at the bottom of the leaderboard both weeks, Baron had received slightly higher scores (and praise) from the judges. While not necessarily in the bottom 3, DWTS producers stirred up a bit of drama by leaving Hilaria Baldwin as the final contestant to be marked safe before the double elimination.

Co-judge Carrie Ann Inaba also made a joyful return to the judges' desk after missing last week's premiere due to feeling "quite under the weather." While she didn't elaborate on her current condition, she has previously opened up about dealing with chronic health issues including lupus, spinal stenosis and Sjӧgren's syndrome.

Last week's premiere saw Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 15/20 each, while comedian Andy Richter and Corey rounded out the lowest scores with 9/20 apiece. Who were the winners and losers this week? Here's how each star performed in episode 2.

TikTok star Alix Earle and pro Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Jive to "Mambo No. 5" by Lou Bega

© Disney/Eric McCandless Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy perform in season 34, episode 2 of Dancing with the Stars

"I'm all confused and turned around because it's so fast," Alix Earle said in her opening package of the complicated jive Val had choreographed. "Being toward the higher end of the scoring [last week] was reassuring, and I've unlocked this competitive side of me, but everyone is really good this season. So I need to step it up," she added. And step it up she did: The fast-paced dance, featuring a nod to Alix's affinity for Miami nightlife and a handful of trust falls that we're not sure we'd be comfortable trying so early in the competition, received glowing reviews from the judges. "Thank you for making that my first dance," Carrie Ann said. "You blew me away. You're such a great performer, I had no idea. ... Sorry, I'm so excited. It was really good."

Score: 21/30 (Carrie Ann: 7 Derek: 7, Bruno: 7); Two-night total: 34/50 (Scores from both of the first two shows impact this episode's eliminations)

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and pro Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Cha cha to "Rhythm of the Night" by Corona

© Disney/Eric McCandless Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov perform in season 34, episode 2 of Dancing with the Stars

Danielle Fishel's song of choice came out when she was a young teen, newly performing in her breakout role as Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World. Her mom would drive her to the set and "Rhythm of the Night" would dominate the radio daily. "Every time I think of this song, I think about my whole life changing," Danielle said. She pushed through some pain Tuesday night after some complications with a hamstring tear during dance rehearsals. But with the help of adrenaline and some body makeup, she delivered a performance that Bruno dubbed "sensual" and "just the right amount of spice," despite a couple of small issues that she promised to fix.

Score: 19/30 (Carrie Ann: 7, Derek: 6, Bruno: 6), Two-night total: 31/50

Comedian Andy Richter and pro Emma Slater

Dance: Tango to "It's Raining Men" by The Weather Girls

© Disney Andy Richter performs in season 34, episode 2 of Dancing with the Stars

Andy came into the competition full of jokes and sarcasm about not being a dancer, but now he's hooked. "Even though it's One-Hit Wonders Night, I plan on staying on the charts for weeks," Andy said. "I did see people on social media saying don't have a heart attack and it's like, I'm not that out of shape." A stormy and campy performance, accentuated by a bright yellow tearaway poncho and a strategically choreographed wink at the camera, did much to mask the couple's fun but less complicated dance. "You're very entertaining and I hope to see you next week," Derek said. Bruno echoed that the dance was "very entertaining," while Carrie Ann called it an improvement from the week prior.

Score: 16/30 (Carrie Ann: 6, Derek: 5, Bruno: 5); Two-night total: 25/50

Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui and pro Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Foxtrot to "Lovefool" by The Cardigans

Lauren Jauregui used to watch DWTS with her grandmother, and knows she would have loved her latest performance, which was a pretty sharp deviation from last week's tango. "I think Lauren's stage presence is honestly my biggest weapon," Brandon said. "She is a natural performer." Brandon's biggest weapon delivered a soft, elegant performance that solidified Lauren as a dancer to watch in the judges' eyes. Carrie Ann found the dance "mesmerizing" and applauded Lauren and Brandon's easy partnership.

Score: 21/30 (Carrie Ann: 7, Derek: 7, Bruno: 7); Two-night total: 34/50

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and pro Ezra Sosa

Dance: Jive to "Maniac" by Michael Sembello

Jordan Chiles and Ezra acknowledged the fact that their scores last week were perhaps lower than expected, but Ezra noted that it was a great opportunity to grow. This week's upbeat jive brought fast footwork and an impressive leap over Ezra's 6 foot frame (Jordan is 4'11", for those keeping score at home). Bruno noted that she "really worked at" their notes from last week, and that it showed in this performance. Carrie Ann couldn't stop screaming "YES!" and likened Jordan's star quality to that of Tina Turner, while hinting that she perhaps didn't agree with the other two judges' low scores for Jordan last week.

Score: 22/30 (Carrie Ann: 8, Derek: 7, Bruno: 7); Two-night total: 32/50

Actor Corey Feldman and pro Jenna Johnson

Dance: Cha cha to "Baby Got Back" by Sir Mix-a-Lot

Corey was left "confused" and "hurt" after tying with Andy for last place last week. Now, he and Jenna are aiming for a "clean slate" with a more technical dance from a career performer. "I don't want to be voted off after two episodes. That would kind of break my heart," Corey said. Donning hot pink from head to toe and a determined look on his face, Corey managed to up his score from last week with some choice gyrating. Despite timing issues and doubts about how much of a cha cha the dance really was, the judges called the performance unique, memorable and unforgettable.

Score: 15/30 (Carrie Ann: 5, Derek: 5, Bruno: 5); Two-night total: 24/50

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck and pro Jan Ravnik

Dance: Quickstep to "Take On Me" by A-ha

Jen Affleck once made one of her "biggest, most viral moments" on TikTok with a video dancing to "Take On Me" with her daughter in their kitchen (uh, isn't TikTok Night next week?). But she attempted to go viral again Tuesday night with some impressive leaps, lifts and light footwork. Lest we forget, this woman gave birth less than three months ago. Judges loved much about the technical aspects of the dance, but again warned the duo about Jen spending too much time in the air. Carrie Ann promised not to deduct a point for that this week. "The whole time, I just pictured me and [my daughter] dancing on the countertops, no one watching," Jen said afterward.

Score: 22/30 (Carrie Ann: 8, Derek: 7, Bruno: 7); Two-night total: 34/50

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and pro Witney Carson

Dance: Tango to "Move Your Feet" by Junior Senior

When Robert's song for this week came out in 2002, he hadn't been born yet. But, he noted, "my dad's show was at its all time high," referencing his late father, Steve Irwin, and his hit nature show "The Crocodile Hunter." Robert added as a video clip of Steve holding up his infant son flashed on the screen: "There isn't a day that goes by when someone isn't sharing how dad inspired them. It means everything, because every year I live, I actually feel closer to my dad." Ever full of energy, Robert gave an upbeat, charismatic tango performance that Bruno deemed "powerful, clean, clear" and full of "leading man material," akin to Hugh Jackman.

Score: 22/30 (Carrie Ann: 8, Derek: 7, Bruno: 7); Two-night total: 37/50

Parent Trap star Elaine Hendrix and pro Alan Bersten

Dance: Jive to "Hey Mickey" by Toni Basil

The original music video for "Hey Mickey" was cheerleading-themed. Elaine Hendrix was a cheerleader in high school before playing cheerleaders in Romy and Michele's High School Reunion and The Babysitter's Seduction. So why not make this jive cheerleader-themed? And why not bring in Toni Basil for a pre-show pep talk? "You are my icon," Elaine told Toni. With two peppy, high pigtails and an ever-present grin, Elaine brought the energy and execution. Even though Derek warned her to watch some of her hand placements, the judges overall applauded her ability to put the "fun factor through the roof."

Score: 21/30 (Carrie Ann: 7, Derek: 7, Bruno: 7); Two-night total: 33/50

NBA alum Baron Davis and pro Britt Stewart

Dance: Samba to "Return of the Mack" by Mark Morrison

In 1996, the year "Return of the Mack" debuted, Baron Davis was playing high school basketball. To get his head in the game (sorry), he brought Brit back to the high school gymnasium to meet his then-coach, who supported Baron before his eventual NBA drafting. "I didn't have a father present growing up, but he embodied all of that," Baron said. The beginning of his performance brought attitude and an air of ease, but judges lamented that one mistake threw him off for the rest of the dance.

Score: 18/30 (Carrie Ann: 6, Derek: 6, Bruno: 6); Two-night total: 28/50

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and pro Mark Ballas

Dance: Cha Cha to "Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix)" by Los Del Rio

"I feel like we're, like, blowing up the internet right now," Whitney said in her opening package, joking that she's "definitely not used" to getting all the love from fans after two seasons on a reality show where she's often painted as the villain. She certainly wasn't an angel in this week's episode, in a fiery red number performing a sexy, hip-swinging samba. "It was so fast, it was literally nuclear powered, and so hot, I am melting," Bruno said. "You are fire," Carrie Ann echoed. With her scores, Whitney again tied with Robert this week for the highest-scoring dancers.

Score: 22/30 (Carrie Ann: 7, Derek: 7, Bruno: 8); Two-night total: 37/50

Hilaria Baldwin and pro Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Tango to "What is Love" by Haddaway

Hilaria moved her entire family — seven kids, it's casual — to Los Angeles for the show and feels like she's being pulled "in all directions" as a parent and a competitor. Despite the pressure, "it was really nice to be able to share this part of me," she said. "I've seen Alec on a lot of sets, and that's fun. But for [my family] to come and support me, it's an incredible gift." Controversy over her past professional ballroom experience be damned, Hilaria showed her family a pro-quality tango that Bruno thought offered a "wonderful blend of power and elegance."

Score: 21/30 (Carrie Ann: 7, Derek: 7, Bruno: 7); Two-night total: 35/50

The Traitors winner Dylan Efron and pro Daniella Karagach

Dance: Samba to "Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix)" by Los Del Rio

Dylan Efron stunned fans (and Bruno) with his nearly-shirtless cha cha last week, but you can't survive on sex appeal forever. He aimed to prove himself with a difficult samba this week, and, according to judges and the screaming fans in the ballroom, he succeeded — and still implemented some thirst-trap bait for good measure. "In all my years of judging this show I've never seen a contestant quite like you," Carrie Ann said. "You're kind of a conundrum, because a little bit of a beginner, but then those hips are expert-level. ... That's not to take away from all this work you're putting into this. I see: You're learning the technique and that's the difference. It's not just thrusting."

Score: 20/30 (Carrie Ann: 7, Derek: 6, Bruno: 7); Two-night total: 30/50

Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and pro Rylee Arnold

Dance: Cha cha to "Blue (Da Ba Dee)" by Eiffel 65

Closing out the evening, Scott Hoying opened up about being bummed about lower scores last week. "There were some technique issues and the judges called those out, so I am determined to get that technique right," Scott said. His futuristic cha cha left a little to be desired, but brought a fun end to a packed show. "Your timing was better; your consistency was better. Keep going," Bruno said. "I still would love to see you take up more space," Carrie Ann added.

Score: 18/30 (Carrie Ann: 6, Derek: 6, Bruno: 6); Two-night total: 28/50