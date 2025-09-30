Two DWTS stars wear these comfy leggings to rehearsal — and they're only $75

If an item of clothing works for two separate Dancing with the Stars contestants, there must be something special about it. As the DWTS competition heats up, both TikTok star Alix Earle and Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui were previously spotted wearing the same brand and style of flare leggings before changing into their showtime costumes. If you've been looking for a pair of leggings that's both cute and comfy, look no further.

© Alix Earle/TikTok Alix Earle sports Popflex’s Crisscross Hourglass Flared Leggings before performing on DWTS

Alix posted a handful of TikToks wearing Popflex's Crisscross Hourglass Flared Leggings while getting ready for the premiere episode of DWTS season 34, pairing the black leggings that feature a V-shaped waistline with a simple black sports bra.

Then in episode two, Lauren was spotted sporting the same leggings during her pre-recorded rehearsal package. In the same clip, she also donned a white long sleeve top from Popflex.

© Disney Lauren Jauregui performs with pro Brandon Armstrong

Perhaps the costars traded fashion tips backstage? Alix and Lauren are two of the remaining 12 contestants on this season, following the show's first double elimination that sent actor Corey Feldman and NBA alum Baron Davis home.

Popflex is known for mixing style and comfort, and offers a variety of extended sizes on its products – these flared leggings in particular run from XXS to 3X, and shoppers can also choose between 5 different inseams, ranging from extra petite (27 inches) to extra tall (37 inches).

Popflex Crisscross Hourglass® Flared Legging with Pockets Popflex Crisscross Hourglass Flared Legging with Pockets $75 AT POPFLEX



These DWTS stars are just the latest celebrities to sport the activewear brand online. Taylor Swift has previously made headlines after wearing a handful of Popflex products. Last year, she donned the pirouette skort in digital lavender in a video clip of herself playing pickleball (complete with a Kansas City Chiefs pickleball paddle) for her #ForAFortnightChallenge on YouTube Shorts.

© Taylor Swift Taylor Swift donned a lavender Popflex skort while playing pickleball

This brand is a trusted activewear brand, founded by Cassey Ho, who has amassed over 3.2M Instagram followers. She acts as Head Designer and CEO with 2 successful brands POPFLEX and Blogilates.