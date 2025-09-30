Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Two DWTS stars wear these comfy leggings to rehearsal — and they're only $75
Two DWTS stars wear these comfy leggings to rehearsal — and they're only $75

Two DWTS stars wear these comfy leggings to rehearsal — and they're only $75

Both TikTok star Alix Earle and Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui wore the same item of clothing for Dancing with the Stars rehearsal

Dancing with the Stars is back for its 34th season and 20th anniversary © Disney/Eric McCandless

Hannah Yasharoff
Hannah YasharoffNews & Features Writer
2 minutes ago
If an item of clothing works for two separate Dancing with the Stars contestants, there must be something special about it. As the DWTS competition heats up, both TikTok star Alix Earle and Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui were previously spotted wearing the same brand and style of flare leggings before changing into their showtime costumes. If you've been looking for a pair of leggings that's both cute and comfy, look no further. 

Alix Earle sports Popflex's Crisscross Hourglass Flared Leggings before performing on DWTS
Alix Earle sports Popflex’s Crisscross Hourglass Flared Leggings before performing on DWTS

Alix posted a handful of TikToks wearing Popflex's Crisscross Hourglass Flared Leggings while getting ready for the premiere episode of DWTS season 34, pairing the black leggings that feature a V-shaped waistline with a simple black sports bra. 

Then in episode two, Lauren was spotted sporting the same leggings during her pre-recorded rehearsal package. In the same clip, she also donned a white long sleeve top from Popflex.

Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong perform in season 34, episode 2 of Dancing with the Stars
Lauren Jauregui performs with pro Brandon Armstrong

Perhaps the costars traded fashion tips backstage? Alix and Lauren are two of the remaining 12 contestants on this season, following the show's first double elimination that sent actor Corey Feldman and NBA alum Baron Davis home. 

Popflex is known for mixing style and comfort, and offers a variety of extended sizes on its products – these flared leggings in particular run from XXS to 3X, and shoppers can also choose between 5 different inseams, ranging from extra petite (27 inches) to extra tall (37 inches). 

Popflex Crisscross Hourglass Flared Legging with Pockets

Popflex Crisscross Hourglass Flared Legging with Pockets
Popflex Crisscross Hourglass Flared Legging with Pockets

$75 AT POPFLEX

These DWTS stars are just the latest celebrities to sport the activewear brand online. Taylor Swift has previously made headlines after wearing a handful of Popflex products. Last year, she donned the pirouette skort in digital lavender in a video clip of herself playing pickleball (complete with a Kansas City Chiefs pickleball paddle) for her #ForAFortnightChallenge on YouTube Shorts. 

Taylor Swift donned a lavender Popflex skort while playing pickleball
Taylor Swift donned a lavender Popflex skort while playing pickleball

This brand is a trusted activewear brand, founded by Cassey Ho, who has amassed over 3.2M Instagram followers. She acts as Head Designer and CEO with 2 successful brands POPFLEX and Blogilates. 

