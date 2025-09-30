Jimmy Fallon reveals his surprising relationship with Taylor Swift's mom — and if he’s heard The Life of A Showgirl

The rollout for Taylor Swift's 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl will include an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon – and the TV host has revealed the one trick he had tucked away in his feather boa to get the superstar on his show. "Taylor Swift is coming on the show! I've known her for years, and always had her on the show, and I know her mom [Andrea] really well," he told Savannah Guthrie and her co-hosts on The Today Show on September, 30 2025. "So when the new album was announced, we just called everyone and said, 'Please, please consider us.'"

Taylor and Jimmy have been friends for years. She has often made The Tonight Show one of her stops during promotional tours, first appearing on his show in 2009, and happily taking part in a skit during a 2014 appearance. Her last appearance was in 2022 for the release of Midnights, but it was her 2019 appearance that went viral and became a fan favorite when Andrea gave Jimmy "home video" of Taylor in the hours after she underwent Lasik surgery.

In the video, she could be seen wearing goggles and attempting to eat a banana. When she pulls off the "wrong banana" from the bunch, she almost bursts into tears – which you are not allowed to do after the surgery – and complains that the banana has now "lost its head". Later, Andrea caught her with her eyes closed, and Taylor insisted that she was not asleep, adding: "My mind is alive".

While appearing on The Today Show, Jimmy also revealed that he has not heard the new album, which is the first to be completely produced by Max Martin and Shellback, and the first time the three have collaborated since 1989 in 2014. "I feel like it's going to be a banger, it's a great producer," he said.

Taylor will appear on The Tonight Show on Monday, October 6 2025.