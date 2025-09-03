Taylor Swift's Super Bowl halftime show could really be happening, according to NFL commissioner

Taylor Swift has already dropped plenty of 'Easter eggs' about performing at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, and according to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, she has a good chance of commanding the stage at Levi's Stadium come February. Appearing on Wednesday's TODAY show, Roger made his intentions clear when he said Taylor "would be welcome" to perform "any time." While he remained coy on the subject when grilled by Savannah Guthrie, he did say that the possibility of Taylor headlining the halftime show is a "maybe".

"We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent, and obviously, she would be welcome at any time," Roger said. When Savannah asked if it is "in the works," he replied: "I can't tell you anything about it." Not giving up, Savannah said: "Is it a maybe?" and Roger replied: "It's a maybe."

Craig Melvin asked Roger when fans can expect to hear an announcement, and he revealed that he is waiting on Jay-Z, whose company, Roc Nation, produces the Super Bowl halftime shows. "I'm waiting on my friend Jay-Z, he joked. "It's in his hands. I'm waiting for the smoke to come out."

Speculation that Taylor will perform at the halftime show occurs almost every year, but it went into overdrive following her appearance on her fiancé, Travis Kelce's, New Heights podcast last month. She appeared to drop several 'Easter eggs,' something she is known to do to hint at her next move, which many fans deciphered as her alluding to being the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer.

Super Bowl Easter eggs

At one point, Taylor specifically brought up the halftime shows when discussing how she learned she had purchased the rights to her master recordings after she attended the 2025 Super Bowl. In 2022, it was reported that she wasn't interested in performing the halftime show until she owned all of her music. Speaking on New Heights, she said: "I would go to sporting events so that I could sing the national anthem. I know every halftime show from the Super Bowls, but I didn't watch the sports."

© New Heights Taylor appeared to drop several Super Bowl hints on New Heights

Another big hint she seemingly dropped was when she mentioned her new favorite hobby. "Right now, we're deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken over my life… I'm really talking about bread 60% of the time now." Sourdough Sam happens to be the name of the San Francisco 49ers mascot. The team's home stadium, Levi's Stadium, is the venue for next year's Super Bowl, which will also be the 60th Super Bowl.

© New Heights Taylor's mention of Sourdough also happens to be the first name of the 49ers mascot, Sourdough Sam

But Taylor wasn't done there; she also repeatedly mentioned the number 47. After an enthusiastic intro from Travis's brother and co-host, Jason Kelce, Taylor said: "Thank you for screaming for like 47 seconds for me, that was so nice!" When he asked her how many countries she visited on her Eras Tour, she replied: "47,000," despite the answer actually being 21.

© Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana Taylor's 47th stop on her Eras Tour was Levi's Stadium

The 47th stop on the Eras Tour was none other than Levi's Stadium, and according to Taylor herself, numbers play a big part in her Easter eggs. "The art of the Easter Egg… there's dos and don'ts. I love numerology, I love math stuff, I love dates. That stuff I find really fun," she said on New Heights.