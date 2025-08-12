Taylor Swift sends fans wild with major announcement

Taylor Swift announced the upcoming release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, following a countdown on her website set for 12:12 am on August 12. Fans speculated that she would drop her next album after orange-themed motifs began to appear on her social media, hinting at her newest era.

This comes as the singer revealed that she will join her longtime boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on his hit podcast, New Heights, after intense speculation from their fans as to whether she would appear on the show.

Major move

© TaylorSwift.com The cryptic countdown appeared on Taylor's website

Fans have speculated that Taylor will announce her next album, after her team dropped several clues about a possible new record with a cryptic social media caption that read: "Thinking about when she said 'See you next era…'"

Her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released on April 19, 2024, garnering acclaim from fans and critics alike.

Meanwhile, Travis shared a glimpse of the upcoming podcast episode in a teaser trailer, where the couple are sitting next to each other with headphones and microphones at the ready.

Taylor and Travis delighted fans with their flirty exchange in the brief clip, with the "Cruel Summer" singer complimenting the NFL star's outfit choice.

"It's such a nice color on you," she said as she looked at his bright blue hoodie adorned with white writing.

"Yes. I know, it's the color of your eyes, sweetie. That's why we match so well," he replied with a smile.

"We're about to do a [expletive] podcast!" Taylor then laughed.

Swifties couldn't get enough of the pair and ran to the comment section to share their joy at the milestone moment.

© Instagram Taylor will appear on Travis' podcast

"What is happening what is happening what is happening," wrote one, while another added, "Call an ambulance."

"The collab of all collabs," another exclaimed in all caps, while a fourth added, "Has anybody else already memorized this bc I literally can't stop watching on repeat." The episode will drop on Wednesday night at 7 pm ET.

Lovebirds

© Travis Kelce Travis shared a series of photos from their vacation together

While Taylor and Travis are often spotted out and about on sweet date nights, it is rare for them to acknowledge each other on social media.

That is, until Travis broke the internet in July when he shared a series of pictures from their time together in the NFL off-season, sending fans into a frenzy with the public post.

"Had some adventures this offseason, kept it [100 emoji]," he wrote in the caption, quickly garnering over 1.2 million likes within an hour.

© Travis Kelce The couple spent time in Nashville during the NFL off-season

The first photo saw the pair with their arms around each other while wearing matching hats, with Travis' reading "Captain" and Taylor's reading "First Mate".

He then shared a shot from a dinner date, with the couple looking sharp in all-black outfits. Adorably, Travis' phone lock screen was visible in the photo, and displayed a snap of him and his girlfriend as the wallpaper.

The Grammy winner also featured in photos from a trip to the snow with friends, and one shot from inside what appeared to be a cave, with Taylor's close gal pal, Este Haim.

© Getty Images The pair were first linked in September 2023

Taylor and Travis were first linked in September 2023, when the blonde beauty appeared at his Kansas City Chiefs game to support her new man.

Since then, they have kept fans hooked with their sweet romance. Travis even joined his girlfriend onstage at the Wembley Stadium stop of her record-breaking Eras Tour in June 2024, dressed in a suit and top hat for a segment of her The Tortured Poets Department performance.