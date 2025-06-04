Travis Kelce reveals sweet nickname for girlfriend Taylor Swift as he celebrates big news

Travis Kelce has revealed his sweet nickname for his girlfriend Taylor Swift while chatting about the amazing news that the singer has purchased the rights to all of her early albums in the latest episode of his podcast, New Heights.

The champion athlete was chatting on the show alongside his brother, Jason, and their guest, Shaquille O'Neal, who played Taylor's hit song 'I Knew You Were Trouble' on his phone, explaining that it is his "favourite song in the world".

Responding to Shaquille while praising Taylor and her amazing achievement in regaining all of her songs from the albums Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation, Travis revealed that he calls his girlfriend 'Tay Tay,' saying: "Shout out to Tay Tay. Just got that song back, too.

© Getty Images Travis and Taylor have been dating for two years

"Just bought all her music back so it’s finally hers, man, I appreciate that, dog. Love you big dog.

Taylor's Masters

Taylor originally re-recorded several of the albums after Scooter Braun purchased her former record label and her master recordings, which he sold in 2020. However, speaking about finally owning them herself, she wrote: "I'm trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow. A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away for a chance to get to tell you this news.

© GC Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in October 2024

"All the times I was thiiiiiiiiiiiiis close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled then yanked away. But that's all in the past now.

WATCH: Travis Kelce enjoys moment with girlfriend's crush

"I've been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words: All of the music I've ever made... now belongs... to me. And all my music videos. All the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life's work."

Inside Taylor and Travis' romance

Taylor and Travis began dating back in 2023 following the singer's break-up from Matty Healy, the lead singer of the 1975. The pair have been in constant support of one another, with Taylor regularly attending his NFL games while Travis attended several concerts during her Eras Tour, and even made an appearance onstage during the performance of 'I Can Do It with a Broken Heart'.

© Getty Travis Kelce appeared on stage at the Eras Tour

Speaking about her on his podcast, he explained: "I've never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been [expletive] mind-blowing. I'm learning every day."