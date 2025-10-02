Did Chicago Fire season 14 confirm how Daniel Kyri’s Darren Ritter will be written off?

Chicago Fire season 14 has premiered on NBC – and may have revealed how the series will write out Firefighter Darren Ritter. News emerged in May 2025 that Daniel Kyri, who has played Ritter for seven years, would be leaving the show at the end of season 13, reportedly due to budget cuts across the network. However, it was later confirmed that Darren would receive a proper send-off and appear in the opening episodes of season 14, allowing fans to see the conclusion of his storyline.

As the episode opened on Wednesday October 1, Ritter was still a full-time member of Firehouse 51 and we saw him telling friends Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Lyla Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) that he had been back in touch with his ex-boyfriend Dwayne, who had quit the Chicago PD and had moved to New York City to join the force there.

Ritter admitted to the two that being back in contact with his ex made him feel good, and it's clear that Ritter has been reconsidering his feelings towards Dwayne, who ended their romance when Ritter said he was not ready to move in with him. Later in the episode, however, Ritter is left panicking when Dwayne ghosts him, and he later approaches Lieutenant Randy "Mouch" McHolland to ask him if he may ask his wife, Trudy, who works at PD, to reach out to friends and find out if Dwayne was okay.

Mouch however, has devastating news for Ritter – Dwayne has been shot in the line of duty and is now in critical condition in a hospital in New York City, and Ritter jumps straight on a plane to be with him. "You came," Dwayne mumbles to Ritter, to which he responds: "Of course I did," and he leans in to comfort the police officer.

© Peter Gordon/NBC Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter (C) will leave Chicago Fire in season 14

The episode ended without further updates between the pair, and Ritter is expected to be in episode two, but Ritter may finally be realizing where his heart is, and that is with Dwayne in New York City. Over the seven years he was on screen, Ritter formed a strong friendship with Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Violet, as the three characters all joined the NBC show around the same time. Together they started a brewery business, and supported each other through the highs and lows of life at Firehouse 51.

© Peter Gordon/NBC Ritter (L) has been on the show for seven years

In August he shared a carousel of pictures from his final days on set, writing: "Yesterday, I filmed my last scenes as Ritter & I’m still so amazed that my first-ever TV gig—a role that was originally meant for just three episodes—turned into seven incredible years (SEVEN?!?!! Whatttt???!) and spanned eight seasons of this iconic show."

© Peter Gordon/NBC Chicago Fire season 14 premiered on October 1

"While I know I may never find another cast and crew as amazing as this one, I intend to carry what I’ve learned from you to every set in the future," he continued thanking the crew and the Wolf Entertainment team who "recognized me & aligned with my intention & vision for the potential of this character".

"Chicago Fire changed my life," concluded Daniel. "Bringing Darren Ritter to the screen has transformed & healed me in equal measure. He is a man who embodies empathy, humility, compassion, and unwavering bravery to save lives. His heroism is further fortified by the way he navigates the world—a gay Black firefighter who is proud, fierce, loyal, & whole—a possibility I never got to see onscreen in my childhood but desperately craved."I am so humbled & proud to have portrayed you. I’m thrilled that my inner child would have looked at you each week in awe of everything you represent. You made history. Thank you so much, Darren Ritter. And goodbye."