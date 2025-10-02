'Sassy' cast of cult '90s show reunite for star's monumental achievement

Fran Drescher has received the ultimate honour of being memorialised with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actress, who rose to fame playing the sassy and stylish Fran Fine on the cult '90s sitcom, The Nanny, appeared in Hollywood on Wednesday for the unveiling ceremony. She was joined by familiar faces from on and off the screen including her on-screen children, Madeline Zima and Nicholle Tom, as well as collaborator Peter Marc Jacobson and the show's costume designer, Brenda Cooper.

"The things you hear about Hollywood is all true. It's the land of dreams, but staying grounded and authentic is imperative," Fran said during a speech given at the ceremony. "Keeping old friends with you, close to you, and never forgetting where you came from is essential."

For the occasion, Fran dressed in none other than cheetah print – a signature look from the show that cemented her as a star. "Fran's style is old Hollywood, and that dress is classic old Hollywood. You can’t do better than a leopard print, in The Nanny world that's a basic – elegant and sassy," the show's costume designer tells HELLO! in an exclusive interview.

Speaking about reuniting with The Nanny cast, Brenda says: "It was very moving to be with Madeline and Nicholle as adult women. Nicholle is an absolute fashionista; she wore elegant leopard print. They've grown up into delightful, heartfelt women, both with a great sense of style!"

Debuting in 1993, The Nanny's Fran Fine quickly became one of the most iconically fashionable women on television, a legacy that has endured some 30 years later as stars like Sabrina Carpenter and Millie Bobby Brown continue to pull from the show's stellar catalogue of looks for style inspiration.

"My secret mission was to create a look for the show that would stand the test of time – mission accomplished! And to be publicly honoured by Fran was delightful," Brenda tells HELLO!. "I'm passionate about empowering women through style. I empowered Fran Fine through style, and my passion and privilege are to empower the everyday woman through intentional, confidence dressing."

1/ 4 © Getty Images Fran Drescher rocks cheetah print Fran Drescher slipped back into cheetah print - an apt choice for the occasion.

2/ 4 © Getty Images A very 'Fine' reunion The momentous occasion saw a mini The Nanny reunion with Madeline Zima (Gracie Sheffield) and Nicholle Tom (Maggie Sheffield), join Fran Drescher for the event.

3/ 4 © Getty Images Costume Designer Brenda Cooper joins the cast Brenda Cooper, who is responsible for the show's iconic and enduring fashion legacy, also joined Madeline Zima, Fran Drescher and Nicholle Tom.