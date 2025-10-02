Watch: Charlie Hunnam reveals celebrity he was mistaken for – and it may surprise you

Charlie Hunnam is making waves for his portrayal as serial killer Ed Gein in Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story, and while it's not his first hit, he isn't as instantly recognizable as you might imagine. The Sons of Anarchy star, 45, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers recently and revealed that he was mistaken for a surprising celebrity after a particularly depressing cab ride in New York, in which the taxi driver played a YouTube video of his personal and professional failings after trying to work out why Charlie looked familiar.

Before Charlie revealed the celebrity he was mistaken for, he recalled his bizarre taxi encounter, telling Seth: "We're chatting, we're having a nice time, and he starts to think maybe he recognizes me, but he's not quite sure how, so he asks my name and I tell him my name, and then he decides to google it, but like through video search.

© Getty Images Charlie Hunnam was mistaken for a surprising celebrity

"His phone is connected with Bluetooth to the speakers of the taxi, and the speakers are cranked to full blast. And the video he chooses to watch is titled, 'What Happened To Charlie Hunnam,' and it's this harrowing, tragic tale of all of my biggest failures, both personally and professionally, and he doesn't turn it off, he just keeps giving me sympathetic looks in the rear-view mirror."

Charlie's humiliation didn't end there, however, as once he exited the taxi, he was stopped by a man in the street who gushed about how much of a fan he is and asked for a photo. The interaction perked Charlie up until the stranger's parting words: 'I loved you in Robin Hood." Charlie explained to the studio audience that he wasn't in the movie, and realized at the time that his apparent fan thought Charlie was Rocketman star, Taron Egerton.