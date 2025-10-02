Emily in Paris stars Ashley Park and Paul Forman split: All the signs we missed

It is reportedly heartbreak city for Emily in Paris stars Ashley Park and Paul Forman who have reportedly split after two years together. According to TMZ, the couple have been apart for the last month or so. The pair star alongside each other in the Netflix show, first meeting on series three when Paul came in as an old friend of Mindy's from boarding school in Switzerland.

Despite being lovers both on and off-screen, the couple appear to have parted ways, and while our hearts may be broken, there were a couple of signs the pair were no longer together. The most notable was that Ashley attended her friend Selena Gomez's recent wedding in California without Paul. The Mindy actress, 34, attended the Disney Channel star's nuptials with her girlfriends Nina Dobrev and Cara Delevigne.

While Ashley and Paul still follow each other on social media, the couple haven't appeared on each other's Instagram feeds for quite some time. Paul last appeared on Ashley's in November last year, meanwhile, Ashley hasn't appeared on Paul's feed since for over a year, his last photos featuring the actress being in September 2024 and a 'photo dump' as filming for season five of Emily in Paris concluded. The couple also haven't been pictured together publicly since April. Neither stars have addressed the reports.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The couple firrst kept the details of their love under wraps

Ashley and Paul's low-key relationship

While the pair eventually made their relationship public, it took them a year and a half to reveal the true status of their relationship. Talking about her nerves around dating Paul, Ashley previously told Good Morning America: "What we are nervous about is sometimes when people are dating in real life, the chemistry is not there. One of the things I've loved about him, first, is he's just a luxury of a scene partner. I was honestly so excited to get back on the set and screen with him, just as a scene partner, because he's a joy to work with," she added."

© @ashleypark Instagram Paul didn't leave Ashley's side during her sepsis diagosis

One of the biggest catalysts for the couple revealing their true affections for each other came in January 2023, when Ashley had tonsillitis that spiralled into critical septic shock, and Paul didn't leave her side.

Ashley Park supported by Emily in Paris co-star in hospital

Revealing her diagnosis to the world on Instagram, she also unveiled their relationship. Ashley wrote: "Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."