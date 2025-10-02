Only Fools and Horses stars who have sadly passed away - including Patrick Murray's tragic death

As one of the nation's favourite comedy shows, Only Fools and Horses has stood the test of time. Despite first gracing our screens in 1981 and the final episode being shown 22 years ago, the hit BBC sitcom remains hugely popular and is still firmly cemented in viewers' hearts. The stellar cast and characters, of course, made the show what it is, from roguish wheeler-dealer Del Boy (David Jason) to dim but lovable Trigger (Roger Lloyd-Pack). Sadly, some of the show's most iconic stars are no longer with us.

It was announced on 2 October that Patrick Murray, who played wheeler-dealer Mickey Pearce, had passed away died aged 68. In 2023, Patrick revealed his cancer had returned and had spread to his legs and pelvis. His death was announced in a statement shared on The Only Fools and Horses Appreciation Society's Facebook page. It read "It is with heartfelt sadness that we report the death of our friend Patrick Murray - Mickey Pearce to so many. He was a regular attendee of our conventions and we will miss his humour and the joy he brought to many. 'Sleep well Pat!'"

Following the death of Patrick Murray, HELLO! pays tribute to all the late stars of the show and their beloved on-screen personas...

Lennard Pearce, David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst in Only Fools and Horses

Patrick Murray - Mickey Pearce

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Patrick Murray was known for playing Mickey Pearce

News of Patrick's death has saddened fans of the show. The star previously battled lung cancer but was given the all-clear. In 2023, however, the star revealed his cancer had returned and spread to his legs and pelvis. Known for his roles in The Bill, The Famous Five and Lovejoy, Patrick had left acting behind in favour of a career as an executive driver. He also spent ten years living in Pattaya, Thailand, after marrying his wife, before returning to the UK a decade ago. The couple had one child, a daughter named Josie. In 2017, the actor launched a DJ career in Benidorm, performing in costume as his character Mickey Pearce.

Kate Saunders - Sandra

© Getty Kate Saunders was an actress turned writer

Kate Saunders played the part of Sandra in Only Fools and Horses' episode titled The Long Legs of the Law, which aired in 1982. Sandra was a police officer who was a love interest of Rodney (Nicholas Lyndhurst). Sadly, Kate, who later became a journalist and novelist, passed away aged 62. On Monday 24 April 2023, her sister confirmed the news via Twitter: "My sister, who we lost last Friday. The warmest, bravest, most generous, and most brilliant woman I will ever know. Heaven knows how we will live without her. "Although Kate only had a small part on the sitcom, the BBC issued a tribute, which read: "We are sorry to learn of the passing of Kate Saunders. In addition to her acting career, Kate was an award-winning novelist, journalist and critic. Our thoughts are with her family."

John Challis - Terrance 'Boycie' Boyce

© Getty Images John Challis played Boycie in the hit show

Beloved character Boycie was known for his love-hate relationship with Del Boy throughout the show's run. On Sunday 19 September 2021, it was announced by his family that actor John Challis had sadly died "peacefully, in his sleep" from cancer. Many actors and co-stars paid tribute to him, including Sue Holderness, who played Boycie's wife, Marlene. She wrote on Twitter: "Marlene without Boycie – it's unthinkable. John Challis was my partner on screen and stage for 36 years and my beloved friend. R.I.P. darling John. I will miss you every day."

Lennard Pearce - Edward Kitchener 'Grandad' Trotter

© Getty Images Lennard Pearce (far right) played Grandad

Playing the role of loveable if slightly dopey Grandad was Lennard Peace. Lennard began acting in the 1930s and had a successful career in the theatre before joining the sitcom in his later years. Sadly, Grandad only appeared in the first few series of the show as Lennard passed away in 1984 at the age of 69. A few years before his death, the actor was diagnosed with critical hypertension and he suffered from a number of health issues. On 15 December 1984, Lennard suffered what was his second heart attack at his flat in London and died instantly. His fellow castmates were said to be "devastated" at his sudden death.

Buster Merryfield – Uncle Albert Gladstone Trotter

© Getty Images Buster Merryfield as Uncle Albert

After the death of Lennard, Buster Merryfield was brought in as the third family member in the Trotter clan, playing the role of Royal Navy veteran Uncle Albert. The character of Albert first appeared on the show at Grandad's funeral. Buster remained a firm fixture on the show until his death from a brain tumour in 1999 at the age of 78. At the time, his co-stars paid tribute to Buster, with David Jason labelling him a "great man" and Nicholas Lyndhurst hailing him a "national institution".

Roger Lloyd-Pack – Trigger

© Getty Images Roger Lloyd-Pack (right) as Trigger

Roger Lloyd-Pack played Trigger, the dim mate of Rodney's, for the entirety of the show. Trigger wasn't Roger's only popular role, however, as he was known for his parts in The Vicar of Dibley, Harry Potter and The Old Guys. In 2014, Roger sadly passed away from pancreatic cancer aged 69. Sir David Jason said at the time: "I was very saddened to hear of Roger's passing. He was a very quiet, kind and unassuming actor who was a pleasure to work with."

Roy Heather – Sid

© Rex Roy Heather as Sid

Roy Heather might have had a smaller part on the sitcom, but his on-screen presence as café owner Sid will always be remembered. Roy also starred in a number of other shows, such as Poirot, Birds of a Feather, Bottom and My Family. He sadly died in 2014 at the age of 79 from an unknown illness.

Kenneth MacDonald – Mike Fisher

© Getty Images Kenneth MacDonald (right) as landlord Mike

Mike Fisher, landlord of the iconic Only Fools pub, The Nag's Head, was played by Kenneth MacDonald, who sadly died in August 2001. Kenneth appeared on the show from 1983 until 1996. His character Mike wasn't killed off, but was instead said to be serving five years in prison for embezzling money from the brewery. The plot was revealed in an episode of the sitcom shortly after Kenneth's death and was said to be a request made in his will.