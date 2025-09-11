Meet David Jason’s actor brother who secretly starred alongside him in one of his most famous roles

Only Fools and Horses fans will be familiar with the incredible talents of David Jason, 85, who played the famous role of Derek "Del Boy" Trotter for over 20 years in the British sitcom. But did you know his elder brother, Arthur White, is also an actor? And he starred alongside David in another of his iconic roles. Arthur, 92, who was born Arthur Jason but changed his name upon discovering another actor had it, was in a number of episodes of A Touch of Frost, portraying the role of PC Ernie Trigg alongside David, who played Detective Inspector William Edward 'Jack' Frost in the series for 18 years. The pair also starred alongside each other in Darling Buds of May and The Colour of Magic.

It was Arthur who originally introduced his younger brother into the world of acting, helping him secure his "big break" in theatre. "It was Arthur who helped secure my first big break in the theatre and life came full circle when I recommended him for a part in [A Touch of] Frost – and he went on to appear in 27 episodes. It was great having him around," the Only Fools and Horses star said.

"[He] was the first in the family to take up acting. Returning home from National Service, he declared that he fancied being a thespian and duly won a scholarship to Rada. I can remember the family crowding round excitedly at home to listen to his debut appearance in the long-running BBC radio drama serial Mrs Dale's Diary."

David Jason net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, David has a net worth of around £7.3 million. As well as his aforementioned roles, throughout his career, David has starred in Count Duckula, Open All Hours, and The Wind in the Willows. He made his big screen debut with the 1972 movie Under Milk Wood, following which he performed in White Cargo, Wobbling Wee, Royal Flesh, All the King's Men and All the Way Up.

In an interview with the Guardian, he said that his worst job was "Scrabbling about under dusty floorboards as an electrician in my early 20s." In 2017, he was named a top earner on the BBC list with his salary reported to be between £300,000 and £349,999.