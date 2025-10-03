Dame Patricia Routledge's private family life revealed as Keeping Up Appearances star dies aged 96

Dame Patricia Routledge has died aged 96. The actress and theatre star, who was best known for her comedy role as Hyacinth Bucket in the popular BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, passed away peacefully in her sleep and "surrounded by love". Her death was confirmed by her agent, who praised Patricia's "passion for her work" and ability to "connect with live audiences". The statement continued: "She will be dearly missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world."

While Patricia was a household name thanks to Keeping Up Appearances, how much do you know about her life off-screen? As tributes pour in for the star, find out all we know about her private family life away from the cameras.

© Samir Hussein Dame Patricia Routledge has died aged 96

Patricia's home life off-screen

Dame Patricia, who had lived in Chichester since 2000 and was a resident at the city's Wellington Grange Care Home, never married and had no children. She lived a quiet life in the city and was closely connected to the Chichester Cathedral. When she turned 90, the actress helped to raise money for the cathedral roof.

Opening up about her private life, Patricia once said, "I didn't make a decision not to be married and not to be a mother. Life just turned out like that because my involvement in acting was so total."

© Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo Patricia was famous for her role on Keeping Up Appearances

Patricia did, however, tell interviewers of two great affairs in her youth, one with a married man. "I felt guilt and an acute sense that there had to be loss," she said (via BBC News). "I suppose I convinced myself that it was all right for the time being because his marriage was not a living thing."

Why did Patricia leave Keeping Up Appearances?

Patricia, who was born on February 17, 1929, starred on Keeping Up Appearances from 1990 until 1995. During a BBC Four documentary, Patricia shared the reason for her departure from the show. "I thought the writer was beginning to recycle old ideas," she said.

The actress continued: "And also, remembering the glorious Ronnie Barker, he always stopped when he was at the height of something, and he always left with people saying, 'Oh, aren't you doing any more?' Rather than people saying, 'Is that still on?'

© Shutterstock Patricia was awarded an OBE in 1993, a CBE in 2004, and was made a dame in the 2017 New Year Honours

"That's the place to be, really, and I had other adventures to explore. I'm an actress, and I wanted to take on the stories of other people," added the star, who was awarded an OBE in 1993, a CBE in 2004, and was made a dame in the 2017 New Year Honours.

Patricia's successful stage career

Patricia had an illustrious stage career and performed in the West End, Broadway, the National Theatre and with the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon. She won a Tony Award for her performance in Darling of the Day in 1968 and the 1988 Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Candide.