Strictly fans 'already crying' over Amber Davies' super-personal birthday gift from Nikita

Amber Davies, who was brought onto this season of Strictly Come Dancing following Dani Dyer's ankle injury, made waves with her first waltz, despite not having as much of an opportunity to train as the rest of the cast. In a matter of days, the Love Island winner and professional partner Nikita Kuzmin pulled together a brilliant performance – and, unsurprisingly, it looks like the process bonded the pair incredibly quickly. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, on her 29th birthday, Amber revealed Nikita's heartwarming personal gesture for her special day. See the full video above…

Alongside the video, the Strictly star wrote the caption: "Golden star for the most fab pro partner ever @nikita_kuzmin !!! He remembered guys [crying emoji] best birthday EVER !!!! @bbcstrictly [sparkling emoji] (he did in fact say happy 40th birthday whilst handing me this gift…). Thank you so much for all the birthday love, time to celebrate with a SAMBAAAAA [disco ball emoji] [heart emoji]."

© BBC/Guy Levy Amber Davies is paired with Nikita Kuzmin

In the comment section, Amber's co-stars, friends and fans were sent into a frenzy. Strictly pro Alexis Warr Burton commented: "Happy birthday beautiful! [heart eyes emoji] So excited to dance together on your special day." Meanwhile, fellow West End star Layton Williams wrote: "Happy birthday gorge. Kill it tonight [hand heart emoji] xxx".

One fan penned, alongside a series of sobbing emojis: "what the helly… already crying", while another added: "Happy birthday beautiful [heart eyes] here's to a lovely day and successful samba!".

Amber Davies was brought in to replace Dani Dyer

Following Dani Dyer's ankle fracture during rehearsals, Amber was brought in to replace her, entering rehearsals at a late stage and displaying a lot of potential with her first dance, a waltz, which impressed the judges despite how little time she had, comparatively, to practice with Nikita. However, fans who only know Amber from Love Island might not be aware just how much dance experience the 29-year-old has.

© Instagram Dani had to drop out after an ankle injury

Amber first appeared on the West End back in 2019, when she starred in 9 to 5, the musical based on the hit movie of the same name. Since then, she's appeared in Back to the Future: The Musical, Pretty Woman, and she most recently played Jordan Baker opposite Corbin Blue's Nick Carraway in the production of The Great Gatsby at London Coliseum. The Strictly star is also set to play the leading role of Elle Woods in the upcoming UK and Ireland tour of Legally Blonde.