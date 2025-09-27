Is the Strictly curse real? Here's everyone who has been impacted

Flavia's ballroom chemistry with Matt was hard to miss

In 2007, former EastEnders actor embarked on a relationship with Italian dancer Flavia, who broke off her 13-year relationship with fellow Strictly pro Vincent Simone. Flavia's ballroom chemistry with Matt was hard to miss, they came out on top more than any other couple during that series. They went on to date for three years before their romance ended in 2010, and a few weeks later Flavia revealed she was dating her latest celebrity dance partner, actor Jimi Mistry – whom she is now married to. Vincent, who met Flavia when they were teenagers, were professional dance partners for 13 years and have lived together for 11 years. After their split, Vincent told People: "Matt has stolen the only woman I've ever loved. I feel empty and am beside myself. I've never felt like this before and all I want is to have her back." He added: "She's the love of my life and I thought we'd be together forever and get married but now I don't know what's going on. I didn't even want to go to the end-of-show wrap party but I forced myself. When she and Matt went off to cosy up on a sofa in the corner together, that was it."

