Layton Williams and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Nikita Kuzmin have made a vow to their fans after facing a tense dance-off last week, which saw Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu sent home.

The professional dancer and the Bad Education actor addressed fans directly on social media and admitted that they had not reached out to fans online much after they found themselves under the dreaded light during Sunday night's result show.

WATCH: Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin perform epic paso doble

"Hey guys, we haven't spoken to you a lot this week because we [have been] pushing and pushing a lot after being in the dance-off which was obviously not the greatest thing in the world," Nikita began.

"But we're coming back for you, we're coming back for ourselves, and come back fight. The paso doble to Moulin Rouge feels fun, and we're 100 percent committed to the role, and Layton's doing a really good job."

Layton then added: "We hope to do you all proud and go out there and hopefully absolutely smash it. It's musicals week, it's the quarter finals, so we shall see. but we're feeling good about it."

Nikita then finished the video by telling fans: "It feels fun, and we'll see how it goes on the night. Lots of love and thank you so much for the support."

© BBC Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin were in the bottom two last week

The pair performed an American Smooth last week which impressed the judges but didn't receive enough votes from viewers watch at home.

Layton and Nikita and Angela and Carlos both took the floor again to dance their routines, but after judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke voted to save Layton and Nikita, Angela was announced as the latest celebrity to be going home.

Layton then expressed his praise to be through the musicals week. "That was close! SO grateful to be through to Musicals Week! Being in the bottom two has given me a [fire emoji] up my [peach emoji]," he wrote. "Big love to all of our supporters. PS - @angelascanlon I love you x100! The last vid just sums you up. Pure joy. Xx."

© Guy Levy Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin on Strictly Come Dancing

Layton and Nikita's dedicated followers were stunned to see the pair, who have topped the leaderboard numerous times throughout this year's series, in the bottom two. "Absurd that you were even in the bottom two but hey, it just makes you stronger right?

© Ray Burniston Nikita Kuzmin & Layton Williams on Strictly Come Dancing

"Cannot wait for the two of you to continue to show the public why you deserve to win that glitterball," wrote one fan on social media.

Another said: "You and Nikita were amazing. It was outrageous that you were in the dance off. Looking forward to musicals week. You will kill it. All the love."