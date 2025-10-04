Gilmore Girls stars quash beef rumors with surprise appearance at Lauren's Graham Walk of Fame ceremony

Gilmore Girls' star Lauren Graham was honored with a Walk of Fame star on Hollywood Boulevard on Friday, October 3 – and fans of the 2000s show were pleasantly surprised to see her co-star Scott Patterson in attendance, with the pair happily posing for the pictures with big smiles on their faces. Lauren and Scott starred in all seven seasons of the Amy Sherman-Palladino show as Lorelai Gilmore and Luke Danes, best friends in the small town of Stars Hollow who fall in love.

But during the show's run, and the years after, rumors circulated that the pair did not get along. Lauren later denied the report, telling TV Guide in 2007 that the whole situation had been "overblown" and insisted that things between herself and Scott were "totally great," although admitting that it was just "a working relationship like most of them are". However, almost 20 years on from the series ending, and almost 10 years since the release of the four-part follow-up A Day In The Life on Netflix, the pair are still friendly.

Scott joined Amy and Daniel Sherman Palladino at the Hollywood event, as well as Yanic Truesdale, who played Michel Girard, Kelly Bishop, whom fans know as Emily Gilmore, Lorelai's mother, and Mae Whitman, who played Lauren's daughter in the NBC comedy Parenthood. Alexis Bledel, the actress who made her debut on the show as Rory Gilmore, Lorelai's daughter, was not in attendance.

"Congratulations to Lauren Graham on your Hollywood Walk of Fame Star! I’m so proud of you!" Scott shared on social media after, alongside a video of the ceremony. Many fans of the show were also in attendance, and she thanked them for their ongoing support. "I'm so moved when you come up to me in — usually at the airport bathroom," she laughed, "and tell me how much the show has meant to you and that you’ve shared it with a family member and maybe passed it on to another generation."

Rory Gilmore shouts out HELLO! Magazine

© Variety via Getty Images Scott Patterson with Lauren Matt Czuchry, who played Logan, one of Rory's three main live interests, was also there to cheer on Lauren, and she quipped during the speech: "Czuchry is here. [Milo] Ventimiglia, no. [Jared] Padalecki, no. Points for Logan."



© Variety via Getty Images Lauren with Kelly Bishop The three love interests played by Matt, Milo and Jared remain a point of contention among fans, who argue over which one is the better partner for Rory (even though there is only one right answer and it is Jess.)



© Getty Images Scott sits with Kelly Bishop But knowing that, Lauren added: "Um, just points. Just points. It’s an ongoing system... It isn’t done yet!"

