Gilmore Girls stars make long awaited reunion on Emmys red carpet - see how much they've changed

It was a night of nostalgia on the Emmys red carpet as Gilmore Girls stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel reunited in a moment that delighted fans. Lauren, 58, turned heads in a bold black sheer gown adorned with oversized textured floral appliqués. The sleeveless design featured a high neckline and strategically placed petals that provided coverage while delivering a dramatic, fashion-forward look. Her long, wavy brunette hair and radiant smile made it feel like no time had passed since her days as Lorelai Gilmore.

Standing beside her, Alexis, 44, looked ethereal in a stunning strapless silver gown that shimmered with every step. The dress featured intricate beading and a figure-hugging silhouette that highlighted her elegance and sophistication. With emerald drop earrings and her signature soft glam makeup. The duo posed arm-in-arm on the carpet, flashing warm smiles and easy chemistry that reminded fans why they fell in love with the mother-daughter duo more than two decades ago. Later in the evening, the actresses took the stage together as presenters, drawing cheers and applause from the audience.

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel share a red-carpet reunion at the Emmys, dazzling fans with their effortless chemistry and timeless elegance

Their appearance comes as fans were left confused after news broke that Gilmore Girls would return to our screens in a celebration of the show's 25th anniversary, with a documentary set to explore the making of the cult classic.

The project will be directed by Meghna Balakumar and Kevin Konrad Hanna, and will welcome back fan-favorite actors from the series, including Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore), Jared Padalecki (Dean Forester) and Chad Michael Murray (Tristan Dugray).

The documentary, titled Searching For Stars Hollow, will also have appearances from Keiko Agena (Lane Kim), Liz Torres (Miss Patty), and Sally Struthers (Babette Dell), amongst others.

Reunited on stage: Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel drew cheers as they presented together at the Emmys, delighting fans with their Gilmore Girls chemistry

Lauren Graham, who starred as Lorelai Gilmore in the '00s show, has not been confirmed to appear in the documentary. The series follows Lorelai, a single mother, as she raises her teenage daughter, Rory (played by Alexis Bledel), in the sleepy town of Stars Hollow. Together, the duo navigate issues with family, class, relationships and each other.

Alexis is also not confirmed to appear in the documentary, nor is Scott Patterson, who portrayed Lorelai's onscreen love interest, Luke Danes. Gilmore Girls creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, Daniel Palladino, are also absent from the project. Fans shared their feelings about their absence on X, with one writing, "Searching for Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Scott Patterson, Milo Ventimiglia, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino," while another added, "25 years later…still no Rory/Lorelai reunion? Bold move."

"Someone should make a documentary called Searching for Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel because we NEED them in this," another chimed in, with a fourth commenting, "But the main characters aren't in it?"

School days and coffee runs — a young Rory and Lorelai Gilmore reminded fans why their mother-daughter duo became one of TV's most beloved pairings

The documentary will examine "the beloved show's role in American cultural history," and will feature interviews with the cast and crew, as well as behind-the-scenes insight into the making of Gilmore Girls, as per a press release.

"The interviews that we've already conducted with the cast have been a delight," said Meghna in a statement. "We've shot more than 100 hours of footage and have already unearthed stories, commentary, critiques, and more. And we're continuing to shoot more interviews in the coming months to present the most complete, full and truly new story of the show's impact and legacy that is only possible at this historical moment."