BBC's 6-part crime series is back for more 'perplexing cases' in first look

Calling all crime fans! The BBC has released first-look images from the highly anticipated second series of Return to Paradise, the much-loved Australian spin-off of detective drama Death in Paradise. Coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer "very soon", the six-part series sees Detective Sergeant Mackenzie Clarke (Anna Samson) remain in her hometown of Dolphin Cove to solve more "perplexing cases" – all while dealing with the end-of-series-one bombshell that her ex-fiancé Glenn (Tai Hara) still has feelings for her. Alongside the returning cast, viewers can also expect a host of exciting guest stars, including iconic Australian singer Tim Rogers.

Cosy crime fans are in for a real treat. Having had a sneak peek at the new episodes, I can safely say the show retains all the heart and tension of the first season, along with a fresh batch of twisty murder mysteries that make it the kind of easy-watching series you can't resist returning to. Read on for everything you need to know, plus those first-look pictures.

© John Platt Tai Hara, Anna Samson and Lloyd Griffith in Return to Paradise What happens in Return to Paradise season 2? Picking up after the shock reveal at the end of season one, fans may (or may not!) be surprised to learn that Mackenzie has chosen to stay in Dolphin Cove. The official synopsis reads: "The team contend with even more perplexing cases this series, including the chemical poisoning of a man alone at sea, alongside having to deal with larger-than-life characters like a troublesome rock band who fall under suspicion when one of their members turns up dead.

WATCH: Have you seen Return To Paradise season 1?

© John Platt Will Mackenzie and Glenn ever reunite fully? "Beyond her detective duties, Mackenzie is forced to face Glenn’s shocking confession that he still has feelings for her, despite his impending wedding to Daisy, complicating her own feelings toward him even further.

© John Platt Mackenzie’s attempts to ignore Glenn’s wedding are challenged as Colin helps to arrange his stag party "Meanwhile, the unexpected arrival of Colin’s old friends from back home starts to crack the mystery behind his decision to leave everything behind and build a new life in the tight-knit community of Dolphin Cove."

© John Platt Lloyd Griffith returns as Senior Constable Colin Cartwright Who are the new faces joining for season 2? As in season one, each episode features a lineup of familiar Australian guest stars. This time, the Dolphin Cove team will be joined by Danielle Cormack, Meyne Wyatt, Roz Hammond, Justine Clarke, Michelle Lim Davidson, Greg Stone, Zoe Carides, Simon Lyndon and Miah Madden. Meanwhile, Tim Rogers, the iconic lead singer of rock legends You Am I also guest stars.



© John Platt Anna Samson returns to paradise in season 2 Who is in the returning cast? Anna Samson reprises her lead role as Mackenzie, joined once again by Tai Hara as Glenn and Lloyd Griffith as Colin. Also returning are Catherine McClements (Senior Sergeant Philomena Strong), Celia Ireland (Reggie Rocco), Aaron L. McGrath (Constable Felix Wilkinson), Andrea Demetriades (Daisy Dixon) and Ardal O’Hanlon as the fan-favourite Death in Paradise detective DI Jack Mooney.

While there's no confirmed release date yet for Return to Paradise season 2, viewers can expect it to arrive on BBC One and BBC iPlayer very soon.