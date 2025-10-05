Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Shows premiering and returning this week — from 9-1-1: Nashville to Grey's Anatomy
Subscribe
Shows premiering and returning this week — from 9-1-1: Nashville to Grey's Anatomy

Shows premiering and returning this week — from 9-1-1: Nashville to Grey's Anatomy

Also on TV and streaming this week are the Victoria Beckham Netflix documentary, as well as ones on Saquon Barkley and Ozzy Osbourne

Split image of Chris O'Donnell as Don Sharpe on 9-1-1: Nashville and Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey on Grey's Anatomy© Disney / Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Fall TV is officially back in session. After the summer break, some of your favorite shows on television right now, like those from the One Chicago franchise or Law & Order, have already made their comebacks. Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. all came back for new seasons on October 1, while Law & Order premiered its milestone 25th season on September 25 and Law & Order: SVU premiered its 27th the very night.

Still, there are plenty more shows to go. From highly-anticipated premieres to long-awaited returns, plus a few exciting documentaries, here's what you can catch on TV and streaming this week.

1/8

Tia Glover, Keiarna Stewart, Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Wendy Osefo, Stacey Rusch, Angel Massie of Real Housewives of Potomac© Getty

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Season 10 premieres on Sunday, October 5 on Bravo at 8pm EST.

2/8

Ozzy Obourne posing in black with his blue tinted sunglasses © Redferns

Ozzy: No Return From Now

This new Paramount+ documentary, out on Tuesday, October 7, explores the last six years of the Black Sabbath icon's life. He passed away aged 76 on July 22, 2025.

3/8

victoria beckham waring a sheer shirt and short crop © Redferns

Victoria Beckham

Two years after the release of her husband David Beckham's own Netflix Documentary, now it's the Spice Girls alum's turn. The three-part documentary series is out on Netflix Thursday, October 9.

4/8

911 Nashville will air on October 9

9-1-1 & 9-1-1: Nashville

9-1-1 returns to ABC for its ninth season on Thursday, October 9 at 8pm EST, followed by the premiere of its newest spin-off, 9-1-1: Nashville, at 9pm EST.

5/8

Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Debbie Allen as Catherine Fox, James Pickens, Jr. as Richard Webber, Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in Grey's Anatomy© ABC/Nino Muñoz

Grey's Anatomy

The long-running hospital drama returns for its 22nd season on ABC at 10pm EST.

6/8

U.S. President Donald Trump (C) greets Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley alongside head coach Nick Sirianni at an event welcoming the 2025 Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles on the South Lawn of the White House on April 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump honored the Eagles after their second Super Bowl victory, following their first win in 2018© Getty Images

Saquon

A documentary about the Philadelphia Eagles running back and his journey to winning the Super Bowl earlier this year is out on Prime Video Thursday, October 9.

7/8

man and woman driving car© Sanne Gault/Starz/Sony Pictures Television

Outlander: Blood of My Blood

The Outlander spin-off's season one finale is out on Starz Friday, October 10.

8/8

John Candy attends 'American Ireland Fund Gala Dinner' on November 11, 1992 © Ron Galella Collection via Getty

John Candy: I Like Me

A documentary about the beloved late comedian produced by Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks is out on Prime Video Friday, October 10.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More