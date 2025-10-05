Shows premiering and returning this week — from 9-1-1: Nashville to Grey's Anatomy

Fall TV is officially back in session. After the summer break, some of your favorite shows on television right now, like those from the One Chicago franchise or Law & Order, have already made their comebacks. Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. all came back for new seasons on October 1, while Law & Order premiered its milestone 25th season on September 25 and Law & Order: SVU premiered its 27th the very night.

Still, there are plenty more shows to go. From highly-anticipated premieres to long-awaited returns, plus a few exciting documentaries, here's what you can catch on TV and streaming this week.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 premieres on Sunday, October 5 on Bravo at 8pm EST.



Ozzy: No Return From Now This new Paramount+ documentary, out on Tuesday, October 7, explores the last six years of the Black Sabbath icon's life. He passed away aged 76 on July 22, 2025.



Victoria Beckham Two years after the release of her husband David Beckham's own Netflix Documentary, now it's the Spice Girls alum's turn. The three-part documentary series is out on Netflix Thursday, October 9.



9-1-1 & 9-1-1: Nashville 9-1-1 returns to ABC for its ninth season on Thursday, October 9 at 8pm EST, followed by the premiere of its newest spin-off, 9-1-1: Nashville, at 9pm EST.



Grey's Anatomy The long-running hospital drama returns for its 22nd season on ABC at 10pm EST.



Saquon A documentary about the Philadelphia Eagles running back and his journey to winning the Super Bowl earlier this year is out on Prime Video Thursday, October 9.



Outlander: Blood of My Blood The Outlander spin-off's season one finale is out on Starz Friday, October 10.


