Emma Watson appears days after J.K. Rowling's scathing 'ignorant' comments

Emma Watson has stepped out in Paris wearing head to toe Miu Miu just days after J.K. Rowling's scathing public statement in which she labelled the actress as 'ignorant'. Emma, 35, was snapped wearing a tres chic pale pink mini dress, a brown suede jacket and strappy black patent leather heels as she made her way into the Miu Miu show as a part of Paris Fashion Week. Her appearance comes just days after Harry Potter author, J.K. Rowling, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) where she posted a 700-word statement addressing the former Hermione Granger actress.
The author's scathing statement was in response to comments Emma made on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, where she addressed her tumultuous relationship with the author. "I really don't believe that by having had [my] experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, [means] that I can't and don't treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with. I will never believe that one negates the other and that my experience of that person, I don't get to keep and cherish."
Emma added: "I think the thing I'm most upset about is that a conversation was never made possible. I just don’t think these things are either/or. I think it's my deepest wish that I hope people who don't agree with my opinion will love me, and I hope I can keep loving people whom I don't necessarily share the same opinion with. I think the thing I'm most upset about is that a conversation was never made possible."
While J.K. didn't initially respond after the podcast episode was released, on Monday, she released a lengthy statement, writing: "I'm not owed eternal agreement from any actor who once played a character I created," J.K.'s post begins. "Emma Watson and her co-stars have every right to embrace gender identity ideology. Such beliefs are legally protected, and I wouldn't want to see any of them threatened with loss of work, or violence, or death, because of them."
"Like other people who've never experienced adult life uncushioned by wealth and fame, Emma has so little experience of real life she's ignorant of how ignorant she is," the author continued later in the statement. J.K. has been outspoken since 2020, when her views on the transgender community sparked widespread backlash, prompting many LGBTQ+ rights groups – and several original cast members from the films – to speak out.