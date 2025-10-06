BBC's 'provocative' 6-part coming-of-age drama is the perfect winter binge

Are you searching for a new coming-of-age drama to binge this winter? The BBC has unveiled a first look at its upcoming six-part series Wild Cherry – and it could be just the thing for those cold, dreary nights once the clocks go back. Described as a "provocative" watch, the show explores an "honest look" at mother/daughter relationships in the current social climate, charting the rise of social media and peer pressure, and ultimately asking how far a parent will go to protect their child.

From Nicôle Lecky, the mastermind behind BBC's hit show Mood, Wild Cherry promises a gripping mix of drama, social commentary and family tension. I'm always intrigued to see how TV tackles hard-hitting themes, and Wild Cherry seems to offer a dramatic commentary on just how far social media can push the new generation – and their parents. And with True Detective's Carmen Ejogo and House of the Dragon's Eve Best leading the cast, it's one to keep firmly on your radar. Read on for all the details of the new BBC show, which is due to hit screens in November.

© BBC/Firebird Amelia May and Imogen Faires (both right) play best friends Allegra and Grace What is Wild Cherry about? Set in the gated community of Richford Lake, the series follows two best friends: Lorna (Carmen Ejogo), a self-made, successful businesswoman from North West London, and Juliet (Eve Best), who was born into privilege. Their daughters, Grace (Imogen Faires) and Allegra (Amelia May), are best friends – until a scandal at their elite private school forces the mothers to take sides.



© BBC/Firebird Pictures/Natalie Seery The two mothers are forced to pick sides The official synopsis continues: "A safe haven for the superrich and their little darlings, Richford Lake is a place where bad things never happen… "Until, that is, Grace and Allegra are implicated in a shocking scandal at their exclusive private school and Juliet and Lorna are forced to take sides, pushing their friendship to breaking point. "As toxic secrets and lies ripple through the idyllic town, the facade starts to fracture, threatening to reveal the deep-seated elitism and ugliness lurking beneath.

© BBC/Firebird Pictures/Natalie Seery The friends are split apart by a scandal "Set in a private enclave in the Home Counties, the six-part series is a provocative and deliciously honest look at mother/daughter relationships amidst the whirlwind of social media, hidden apps and relentless peer pressure that asks: how far will we go to protect our children? And just how much do teenage girls know about the women raising them? If the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, then who is leading these girls astray? "'Like mother like daughter' rings loudly in a complex world, and danger is never far from the surface – even in a perfect town."

© BBC/Firebird/Natalie Seery Carmen Ejogo plays Lorna Who stars in Wild Cherry? The series is led by Carmen Ejogo (True Detective, The Penguin) and Eve Best (House of the Dragon, The King's Speech), with Imogen Faires (Marcella) and newcomer Amelia May as their daughters.

© BBC/Firebird/Natalie Seery Eve Best plays Juliet They're joined by Nicôle Lecky (Mood, Sweetpea), Sophie Winkleman (Peep Show), Daniel Lapaine (Catastrophe), Hayat Kamille (Vikings: Valhalla), Isabelle Allen (Les Misérables), James Murray (The Crown) and Jason York (Mood). Rounding out the ensemble are Katarina Cas (The Wolf of Wall Street), Nathaniel Martello-White (The Winter King), Sonita Henry (Black Cake), Tara Webb (Phoenix Rise), Will Bagnall (A Thousand Blows) and Hugh Quarshie (Holby City).

Wild Cherry will arrive on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in November.