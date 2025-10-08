Loose Women's Kaye Adams never married her 'unconventional' partner – here's why

Loose Women presenter Kaye Adams is known for gracing our screens on the hit ITV show weekday mornings, often appearing alongside Coleen Nolan, Denise Welch, Christine Lampard, and Janet Street-Porter. The 62-year-old has been on and off the show since 1999, and while she's been with her partner Ian Campbell since 1995 – and has previously admitted she "wouldn’t say no" if he proposed – the pair have never decided to walk down the aisle. Read on to find out why…

The TV star and the tennis coach met over 30 years ago, but they were in no hurry to "settle down" and get engaged or start a family. Speaking of the start of her relationship with her "unconventional" partner, Kaye explained to The Mirror: "When we first met Ian was in his late 20s working as a tennis coach, spending half his life in Italy and half in Scotland, and he was not a man going to settle down.

"He's an unconventional person and I didn’t have any great thoughts of settling down at that stage either. It was just a relationship that carried on and carried on, very happily, and maybe we just passed the point of getting married.

"If Ian wants to pop the question and I get a decent ring and a good holiday out of it I wouldn't say no!" she joked. However, she explained that she's "very happy" with their relationship and doesn't feel the need to exchange vows to prove their commitment.

Kaye's family life

After a seven-year relationship, Kaye and Ian began a family together and they now share children Charley, 23, and Bonnie, 18. "The huge decision for Ian and I was to have children and I guess that was our equivalent of getting married," the TV star said. "That represents our commitment to each other. We would never have had children if we weren't going to stay together and getting married isn't something that needs to happen for our relationship."

Birthday milestone

While the couple tend to keep their relationship relatively private, Kaye was sure to mark Mark's 60th birthday in an Instagram post back in 2022. She wrote: "Deep breath – it’s Ian's big six – love birthday, as we call it in this house. The shorts might be longer and the hair might be shorter but I can confirm his ball toss is still impeccable!"