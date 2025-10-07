Gogglebox star Baasit Siddiqui celebrates personal milestone with rare picture

Baasit and Mel tied the knot in 2012

Gogglebox fans were quick to flood the comments with well wishes for the couple. "Happy anniversary to you both and many more years to come xx," one person said, while another added: "You are a very lucky couple to have found your forever the first time. Keep going."

A third person penned: "Wishing you both a very happy anniversary, have a great day whatever you do."

