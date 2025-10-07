Gogglebox star Baasit Siddiqui celebrates personal milestone with rare picture

Gogglebox favourite Baasit Siddiqui marked a special milestone on Monday, sharing a rare photo with his wife, Mel, as the couple celebrated 13 years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2012, shared their anniversary celebrations with a post on Instagram. Baasit is part of the beloved Siddiqui family, who have been fan favourites on the Channel 4 show ever since their first appearance back in 2013. Heading up the family is retired engineer Sid, father to Baasit, Umar and Raza. Baasit, an IT teacher, shares two children – Amelia and Theodore – with his wife, Mel.
The couple celebrated 13 years with a picture of Baasit and his wife, Mel, who is rarely seen on Gogglebox
Posting on the Siddiqui family’s official Instagram account, Baasit wrote: "13 years married today, 16.5 years together – forever to go. Happy Anniversary to the absolute best, couldn’t do life without you. Love you xxx #weddinganniversary #anniversary #love."
Baasit and Mel tied the knot in 2012
Fans react to the heartfelt post
Gogglebox fans were quick to flood the comments with well wishes for the couple. "Happy anniversary to you both and many more years to come xx," one person said, while another added: "You are a very lucky couple to have found your forever the first time. Keep going."
A third person penned: "Wishing you both a very happy anniversary, have a great day whatever you do."
Umar, Baasit, Dad Sid and Raza Siddiqui have appeared on Gogglebox since 2013
Another fan-favourite duo, Welsh couple Dave and Shirley Griffiths, also shared their love, commenting: "Happy anniversary to you both love Dave and Shirley xx."
In response to the flood of kind messages, Baasit and Mel replied: "Thank you for all the lovely well wishes! We had a lovely day & celebrated in style with Theodore’s harvest festival & a meal deal. Celebrating properly soon!"
Baasit with Melissa and their two children, Amelia and Theodore
Happier news
The anniversary marks a happier moment for the family, following the sad passing of their beloved cat, Poppy, back in September.
At the time, they shared: "Sleep tight little one. Our little diva Poppy – nearly 14 years and still didn’t feel long enough. A lifetime of memories we will all never forget. We hope you are reunited with your big brother Rufus and are both chasing rainbows together. 'Pets leave paw prints on our hearts, and memories in our souls.' Sleep tight little one xxx."