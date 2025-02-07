Gogglebox's Siddiqui family inundated with support as they share heartfelt update

The Siddiqui family have been fan favourites on Gogglebox since the show launched in 2013, and their latest social media update has sparked an outpouring of support from devoted viewers.

Sid, Baasit, Raza, and Umar regularly keep their followers updated on their off-screen lives, and their latest announcement was particularly special.

Taking to Instagram, the family revealed that Sid had reached a milestone birthday, celebrating his 80th with loved ones.

Sid celebrates turning 80 with a family gathering

© Instagram It was Sid Siddiqui's birthday

The Siddiquis shared a heartfelt post to mark the occasion, posting a montage of their birthday festivities alongside a sweet tribute.

"Happy 80th Birthday to the main man himself," they wrote. "Lots of fun getting together with the family for a birthday lunch to celebrate."

They added a personal touch with details about the day's celebrations: "A homemade birthday cake by the best baker we know (brother-in-law Simon) – it went down a treat! All hands on deck to add the candles... we opted for 8 instead of 80."

The post continued: "Happy Birthday sang multiple times as we always start too early. Kiddies enjoying one of Grandad's birthday gifts... a vibration plate (it's what he asked for). Some throwbacks of Mr Siddiqui looking very dapper!"

Finishing the post with a heartfelt message, they wrote: "Happy Birthday, Dad. You really are one of a kind and loved by everyone. Love, all the Siddiqui gang xxx."

Fans react to Sid's milestone birthday

© Instagram It seems like Sid Siddiqui had a wonderful birthday

Followers were quick to flood the comments with messages of love and admiration, with many stunned by Sid's youthful appearance.

One fan wrote: "Happy Birthday to the Boss!!! All the best to you. 80?? No way."

Another shared: "80!!!! Wow, you look amazing and definitely not 80. Happy birthday."

A third was clearly in disbelief, commenting: "Happy birthday, Grandpa Siddiqui! How can you be 80 and not have any wrinkles??? You look A-MAZ-ING!"

A fourth echoed the sentiment: "80!!! No, I would say 60 at most. Lots of love. Happy birthday."

Sid himself responded to the well-wishes, writing: "Thank you for all the birthday messages. Love, Sid xx."

The Siddiqui family's Gogglebox journey

© Instagram A young Sid Siddiqui

The Siddiquis have been part of Gogglebox since its debut, making them one of the longest-running families on the show. Their witty remarks and warm family dynamic have made them a firm favourite among fans.

Sid, a retired engineer, appears alongside his sons Baasit and Umar, while their brother Raza makes occasional guest appearances.

© Shutterstock Sid Siddiqui at the Edinburgh TV Festival

The Derby-based family are known for their lighthearted banter and sharp observations, with Sid often bringing a calm and measured presence to the trio's commentary.

As the show continues, viewers will no doubt be looking forward to seeing more of the Siddiquis and their hilarious takes on the week's biggest TV moments.

Gogglebox airs Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.