BBC axes EastEnders stalwart after 19 years following use of 'derogatory' slur

Jamie Borthwick, who has portrayed Jay Brown on EastEnders since 2006, has had his exit confirmed after 19 years on the BBC soap. The news follows a period of uncertainty and speculation surrounding his future on the show, which was sparked by an incident earlier this year. Back in June, the actor was suspended by the BBC after a video surfaced showing him using an ableist slur during a backstage moment on Strictly Come Dancing. The comments, made in reference to the people of Blackpool, were widely condemned as offensive and inappropriate.

What has the BBC said?

In an official statement, the BBC confirmed Jamie's departure: "We can confirm that Jamie Borthwick will not be returning to EastEnders. We do not comment on individual matters." At the time that the video surfaced, the BBC also told The Sun: "This language is entirely unacceptable and in no way reflects the values or standards we hold and expect at the BBC. We have robust processes in place for this." The BBC, which produces both EastEnders and Strictly, swiftly acted to suspend Jamie while the situation was reviewed.

© BBC Jamie Borthwick featured on Strictly last year

What was Jamie's response?

Following the release of the video, Jamie issued a public apology, acknowledging the hurt caused by his words. He told The Sun: "I want to apologise sincerely and wholeheartedly for the words I used in the video showing my reaction to making it through Blackpool week on Strictly. I am deeply sorry for any offence and upset my words and actions have caused.

"It is no excuse, but I did not fully understand the derogatory term I used and its meaning. That is on me completely. Now I am aware, I am deeply embarrassed to have used the term and directed it in the way I did. It was wrong."

Response from disability charities

Disability advocacy groups, including Scope, called for greater awareness and education on the issue. Warren Kirwan, media manager at Scope, said at the time: "Attitudes and language like this are never acceptable. It's not just ignorant and hurtful to disabled people, it has wider consequences. Negative attitudes hold disabled people back in all areas of life, from getting a job to shopping on the high street. Mr Borthwick needs to reflect on what he said, educate himself and do better. We hope he takes the opportunity to get to know the reality of disabled people's lives."

© BBC Jamie was paired with pro dancer Michelle Tsiakkas on the BBC show

Jamie's role on EastEnders

Jamie Borthwick made his debut on the iconic EastEnders set back in 2006, when he was cast as Jay Brown – the foster son of Billy Mitchell. Over the years, Jay became an integral part of the Albert Square community, with Jamie's portrayal earning him multiple accolades, including the British Soap Award for Best Dramatic Performance from a Young Actor in 2008. His longevity on the show cemented his status as one of EastEnders' most enduring characters. While it's understood that his final scenes on screen have already aired, it's unknown how producers will write his character out of the show.