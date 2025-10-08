Meet KPop Demon Hunters' Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami — the singing voices behind Huntr/x

The animated Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters has taken the world by storm. The Sony movie which features the voices of Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, has recently gotten global recognition. The K-Pop trio perform all the songs on the film, however their musical ground called Huntr/x did not exist prior to the movie. Now the talented singers have joined forces to bring the animated characters to life, who became popular over the summer.
Who are the members of Huntr/x?
Singer EJAE actually wrote a lot of the hits off the film's soundtrack. Thanks to her addictive beats, the movie became green-lit. Although she was the voice behind the tracks, she became the character Rumi once the film was approved to go into production. EJAE is set to release her debut solo single on October 24 called "In Another World."
Audrey and Rei were successful solo artists, however they all became a trio in the film's group. The movie itself was inspired by actual K-Pop groups such as Blackpink, Twice and 2NE1, and Korean mythology. In the film, the girl group fights underworld monsters while they tour sold-out stadiums.
Where have the trio performed?
The songs "Golden" and "How It's Done," are the movie soundtrack's hit singles. During the 51st season of Saturday Night Live, the trio made a surprise appearance together during a skit and it was their first-ever live performance. On October 7, the group had their official full-length performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, during which they were also interviewed by the TV host.
Breaking Records
The group's soundtrack success is hard to ignore. In fact, the movie's album spent multiple weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, in the top 10 spots. In August, the group's music took the top spot on the charts. Being that the movie was a huge success for streaming giant Netflix, a sequel film is currently in talks.
What have the artists said about their overnight success?
When EJAE announced that she would release her debut solo single, she wrote on social media: "I’m so humbled and grateful for the love I've received as a songwriter and the singing voice of Rumi from KPop Demon Hunters. Getting so much exposure so quickly has been strange, exciting, and truthfully a little scary. People keep referring to me as an 'artist' or a 'star' — which is everything 11-year-old Ejae dreamed of, but over the years, I became comfortable behind the scenes and I didn't think I was meant to be an artist. Writing this song helped me through a hard time, and I hope that sharing it can help others too."
What is the Netflix film about?
The show follows the girl group Huntr/x who are singers by day and demon hunters by night. The animated character of Gwi-Ma is the main antagonist and demon king. The trio's rival group is called Saja Boys who are also demons. The girl group forms a strong bond as it showcases that good overcomes evil.