Meet KPop Demon Hunters' Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami — the singing voices behind Huntr/x

Singer EJAE actually wrote a lot of the hits off the film's soundtrack. Thanks to her addictive beats, the movie became green-lit. Although she was the voice behind the tracks, she became the character Rumi once the film was approved to go into production. EJAE is set to release her debut solo single on October 24 called "In Another World."

Audrey and Rei were successful solo artists, however they all became a trio in the film's group. The movie itself was inspired by actual K-Pop groups such as Blackpink, Twice and 2NE1, and Korean mythology. In the film, the girl group fights underworld monsters while they tour sold-out stadiums.