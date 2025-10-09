Escape to the Chateau fans notice exciting detail about the Strawbridges in pictures

Eagle-eyed Escape to the Chateau fans have noticed an exciting update on the Strawbridge family. Posting to their dedicated Escape to the Chateau Instagram account, Dick and Angel Strawbridge shared pictures from their seasonal revamp and autumn 'Garden Day'. Fans of the show from all over the world flocked to the Chateau with rakes, shovels and trowels in hand, ready to give the garden some much-needed TLC. Among pictures of happy avid gardeners busying themselves in the Strawbridge's estate, fans of the show expertly spied that Arthur, 12, was snapped posing with a friend.

"I'm such an old auntie. My first thought at seeing photo 4 was 'aww how sweet. Arthurs got a girlfriend!!'" a commenter wrote under the photo. "Same here, we rewatch the show every year and then you see Instagram updates and they're all so grown up!" another fan responded. A third commenter remarked on Dick and Angel's two children, Arthur and Dorothy writing: "Look at how grown-up Arthur and Dorothy are, he was a babe in arms when they first bought the chateau."

Escape to the Chateau's Garden Day

The couple, who previously starred in the Channel Four programme Escape to the Chateau, revealed the finished product of their seasonal revamp in their recent family newsletter. "There's a golden glow to life at the Chateau…the air feels crisper, the leaves are glowing with glorious shades of amber and gold, and the Walled Garden is brimming with harvest," the family wrote.

Adding: "Our days (when not working or at school) have been spent in the garden getting ready for winter, and in the evenings we’re together in the kitchen, cooking our favourite recipes with the homegrown bounty. Suffice to say, the preserves cupboard is heaving…! It truly feels like the season of enjoying the fruits of our labour - in every sense!"

© Instagram Arthur Strawbridge looks so grown up in new pictures from the Strawbridge's garden day at their chateau

The couple regularly hold 'Garden Days' at the chateau, which gives fans of Escape to the Chateau the chance to meet Dick and Angel as well as pitch in around the estate's sprawling garden. "These 'Garden' days are an opportunity to come and visit us at the Chateau. There will be an abundance of food and drink, and we will be on hand to answer any questions. In return you have to help make the place beautiful!" an excerpt from the chateau's official website reads.

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge The Strawbridges recently shared a beautiful photo of their chateau

Pictures from the most recent Garden Day were shared to Instagram where the Strawbridge's penned a special thank you to the helpers, writing: "Hello to you on this Terrific Tuesday! Our recent Garden Day was full of energy and enthusiasm! People from all over the world joined us to work on various projects - we worked hard and we laughed! Thank you to everyone that came! It was busy, joyful, and left us with memories we will treasure - a truly special time was had by all. Have a great day!"