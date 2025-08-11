Dick and Angel Strawbridge leave chateau behind for new 'adventures'

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have said goodbye to their chateau as they set sail for new adventures around the globe.

The family, who are best known for Escape to the Chateau, have just wrapped up their highly anticipated Forever Home tour of Australia and are now onto their next adventures, according to an Instagram post recapping the tour.

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have been enjoying their time in Australia

Sweet snaps of the Strawbridge family enjoying their time across Australia were posted to their official Instagram account. Along with it was a recap of the month-long tour: "Thank you, Australia, for the magical memories!

"More to come on our adventures…but we had to share some of our favourite pictures…

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge confuse fans with latest video

"We have hugged, laughed and swapped stories with so many…it’s really been truly amazing.

"Thank you for the love…Until the next time!"

The Forever Home tour

It's been close to three years since Escape to the Chateau aired its ninth and final series. Since wrapping up the cult reality programme, the Strawbridge family have been busy with both personal and public ventures, including their Forever Home tour.

After its successful UK circuit, Dick and Angel took the show on the road with nine shows around Australia. On Wednesday 9 July, the couple shared a photo with their Instagram followers to reveal that they've landed Down Under for their Forever Home 2025 tour.

© Channel 4 Dick and Angel Strawbridge have been touring since stepping back from their show in 2023

"It's happening! Opening night in Perth! Just arrived at the gorgeous art deco Astor theatre! It’s a sold-out night, we feel very excited and blessed! If you’re coming to the show, see you in a bit! Xxx," they penned as they posed alongside their children, Arthur and Dorothy.

This exciting news comes after the family first took their tour to Australia in 2023, and writing on their website they told fans: "We had the most wonderful time in Australia in 2023 and we are so excited to be coming back! We can’t wait to return to the stage to share even more of the adventures, challenges, and successes of building and living our Chateau dream.

© Instagram The couple's live show has been enormously successful

"Only so much of our story has been told on the telly. As life at the Chateau continues to evolve, we will share our insight into what it takes to live your dream and build a forever home."

Will they ever leave the chateau?

Dick and Angel Strawbridge, as well as their two children, have lived in their staggeringly beautiful property in France, Château de la Motte-Husson for over a decade now.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2023, Dick set the record straight by saying: "This is the long haul. We've had lots of people saying, 'Oh they're selling', but this is our forever home and Arthur and Dorthy know that and we plan for the future. When we've been away on tours and then we come back, it's stable. We've been here for nine years. I don't think I've lived anywhere for nine years of my life in one place. But the chateau just feels permanent. And it has a permanency that is to be enjoyed."