Dick and Angel Strawbridge's surprise appearance after jetting 17k miles away: 'I'm 'flabbergasted'

Dick Strawbridge left a fan emotional when he and Angel surprised him with an unexpected visit. Kyle Sandilands, who also happens to be one of Australia's most prolific radio broadcasters, was surprised by his co-host, Jackie O Henderson, when she brought in Dick and Angel.

"I did promise you that I would be bringing in two people that would make you excited," Jackie O teased on the show's morning segment.

© Channel 4 Dick and Angel Strawbridge surprised a mega-fan while on tour in Australia

"To give you an idea of who it is I'm bringing in I want you to listen to this..." before playing a soundbite from Escape to the Chateau.

"I don't get excited or starstruck," Kyle retorted. Moments later, Dick and Angel walked into the studio, prompting the usually stoic radio host to leap out of his chair in excitement.

"I'm so sorry, I'm flabbergasted, I can't believe you're standing right here, you're real people," Kyle said, hugging the two presenters.

Kyle Sandilands was 'flabbergasted' to meet Dick and Angel

Proving Kyle's love for the show, the programme then played an excerpt of Kyle praising Dick just weeks earlier on the same show.

"He's a great man… He can do anything; he's the man I wish I was, Dick Strawbridge." "Kyle has met a million celebrities but never have I seen him react like this," Jackie confessed.

The hilarious video was posted to the Kyle and Jackie O official Instagram account. "We surprised Kyle with his DREAM GUEST! The look of joy on his face!" the video was captioned.

© Kyle and Jackie O Dick and Angel giggled at the starstruck radio host

The Strawbridge couple were among those to comment on the social media post, writing underneath the clip: "What fun that was!!"

Dick and Angel's Australian tour

The couple stopped in to Kyle and Jackie O's radio show as they round off their visit to Australia. The family have just wrapped up their highly anticipated 'Forever Home' tour of Australia and are now onto their next adventures, according to an Instagram post recapping the tour.

© Instagram Dick and Angel have been on tour across Australia

Sweet snaps of the Strawbridge family enjoying their time across Australia were posted to their official Instagram account.

Along with it was a recap of the month-long tour: "Thank you, Australia, for the magical memories! "More to come on our adventures… but we had to share some of our favourite pictures… "We have hugged, laughed and swapped stories with so many…it’s really been truly amazing. "Thank you for the love…Until the next time!"