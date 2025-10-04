Dick and Angel Strawbridge unveil 'golden glow' transformation in French chateau

Autumn is in full swing, and with a new season comes a fresh transformation for Dick and Angel Strawbridge's sprawling French chateau. The couple, who previously starred in the Channel Four programme Escape to the Chateau, unveiled their seasonal revamp in their recent family newsletter. "There’s a golden glow to life at the Chateau…the air feels crisper, the leaves are glowing with glorious shades of amber and gold, and the Walled Garden is brimming with harvest," the family wrote. Adding: "Our days (when not working or at school) have been spent in the garden getting ready for winter, and in the evenings we’re together in the kitchen, cooking our favourite recipes with the homegrown bounty. Suffice to say, the preserves cupboard is heaving…! It truly feels like the season of enjoying the fruits of our labour - in every sense!"

The chateau looked wonderful, captured against the backdrop of a picture-perfect blue sky and glistening river. In the front garden, the leaves on the trees have turned a beautiful autumnal brown, giving the gargantuan home a warm copper hue.

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge The Strawbridges shared a beautiful photo of their chateau

As well as all things chateau, this newsletter came with a sweet update on the couple's children, Arthur and Dorothy, who have been hard at work and getting their hands dirty in the garden. "Like little sponges - Arthur & Dorothy love learning about what’s growing…if you’ve tried Arthur’s Picante Chilli Jam then you know chillies are his passion!" were the words written alongside sweet images of the brother-sister duo.

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge Arthur has been working on his picante jam

A very special moment

The newsletter also documented a very special moment that happened on Chateau grounds. Groundsworkers Alex and Elena got engaged on 'autumn garden day', a moment which took fans by storm on social media. "Love was certainly in the air this weekend at the Chateau," wrote the Strawbridges on Instagram last week, alongside a video of the special moment.

"How lovely. A beautiful memory for the couple & everyone who witnessed their joy," one follower replied. A second added: "Oh how magic!!!! They'll have to get married there too!!" Meanwhile, a third penned: "Wow. That is so wonderful. Congratulations!"