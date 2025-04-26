Dick and Angel Strawbridge secretly depart Chateau for 'different' adventure

Dick and Angel Strawbridge and their two children Arthur and Dorothy shared the details of their recent trip away.

The family of four jetted off to Japan for Dorothy's 11th birthday and Angel's 47th birthday, and it looked like they had the most incredible time. Whilst there they visited the sprawling cherry blossoms, shopping for kimonos and dined on viral sandwiches from 7-Eleven.

© Instagram The family headed to Tokyo

Writing in their subscriber newsletter, Dick and Angel penned: "Hello To You On This Super Saturday! We hope you are well and had a lovely Easter.

"Ours was a bit different this year as we celebrated our birthdays and Easter in Japan! It was an adventure that's for sure...and we banked SO many memories...

© Instagram The family couldn't have been more delighted during their trip

"From the craziness of Tokyo and the best vintage kimono shopping, to the beauty of blossom season, and even the strawberry sandwiches from 7-Eleven! We embraced and cherished it all!"

The newsletter also contained a slew of incredible photos of themselves visiting Osaka Castle, enjoying a trip to the minipig cafe and posing in front of stunning black pine trees.

© Instagram Arthur and Dorothy posing in front of the cherry blossom

It seems their visit has inspired the future of their famed Chateau as the couple revealed they have hopes of transforming the property after their abroad spring inspiration.

They added: "Everywhere we looked there was so much beauty - watch out for how the Chateau transforms with our new-found inspiration…"

Grown-up Dorothy

Angel and Dick also shared some photos from their trip on Instagram - and fans couldn't get over how much the pre-teen has grown up.

Commenting on the carousel of lovely images, one person said: "Oh my goodness @escape.to.the.chateau.

"Dorothy is your mini me!! She is such a beautiful young lady! What a chap Arthur is, such a sweet kiss for his mama!!!"

Another agreed: "Can't believe how much the kids have grown!!"

As a third added: "LOVE that Dorothy is a Swiftie. But also how is she no longer that tiny baby in the carrier when you first had the chateau."

Marking the day, the couple wrote on Instagram: "Our little girl is 11 today! She continues to amaze us with her compassion, creativity and the way she embraces adventure!

"Happy Birthday sweet girl - you make us proud every single day [red love heart emoji] Xxx."