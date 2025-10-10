Netflix fans 'in love' with new 8-part drama climbing TV chart

Netflix has struck gold with Boots, an eight-part comedy drama starring Miles Heizer, Max Parker and Vera Farmiga. Based on Greg Cope White's bestselling memoir, The Pink Marine, the series is set in the '90s and follows Cameron Cope (Heizer), a closeted teen who enlists in the US Marine Corps. Released on Thursday, Boots has already landed in the streamer's TV charts, and after one day on the platform, fans are begging for more. Taking to X, one raved: "I binged the entirety of #Boots today on Netflix. Absolutely in love. It's like Orange is the New Black, but 90s military. I need season 2 now."

© Netflix Miles Heizer leads the cast as Cameron Cope

"#Boots on Netflix was such a good show. I really finished the whole season today. I need a season 2. Pls @Netflix," penned a second. "Actually obsessed with Boots on Netflix," agreed a third. Currently, Boots holds a Certified Fresh score of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics commending the series on its compelling storyline, not to mention Heizer's performance.

Created by Andy Parker, whose credits include Imposters and Pantheon, Boots was executive-produced by the late TV legend Norman Lear (All in the Family), as well as Peter Hoar (It's a Sin). Here's what we know about the plot, cast, and the real-life story behind Boots…

Meet the cast of Boots

Leading the series is Parenthood and 13 Reasons Why star Miles Heizer. Also among the cast, Vera Farmiga features as his mum, Barbara, while Liam Oh stars as Ray McAffey, Cameron's best friend, who encourages him to join the Marine Corps.

© Netflix Vera Farmiga stars as Cameron's mother Barbara

Cedrick Cooper, Ana Ayora, Angus O'Brien, Kieron Moore, Nicholas Logan, Rico Paris, Zach Roerig and Johnathan Nieves also appear in supporting roles.

What is Boots about?

Introducing fans to Cameron (Heizer), a closeted eighteen-year-old who has been bullied for as long as he can remember, Boots is billed as a story of "friendship, resilience, and finding your place in the world". Convinced by his best friend, Ray, to sign up for the Marine Corps, Cameron embarks on his most difficult chapter yet, while finding a renewed sense of purpose and brotherhood in his fellow recruits.

© Netflix Liam Oh appears as Cameron's best friend and fellow recruit Ray

The real-life inspiration behind Boots

Yes, Boots is inspired by Greg Cope White's 2015 memoir. Detailing his decision to enter boot camp in 1979, a time in which it was illegal to be gay in the military, White recalls the physical and mental toll of his training in Parris Island, South Carolina. Following his time in the Marine Corps, White eventually moved to New York to act and write.

© Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2025 The series is inspired by Greg Cope White's 2015 memoir

Speaking with TODAY.com, White said: "To know that I had to serve in secret, yet now here's my story out loud and proud. I'm just amazed that that's what has happened."

Noting that the series isn't an exact play-by-play, White added: "Cameron Cope. Greg Cope. People are going to see similarities. People may want to find the differences. But he honours my story, Cameron does, as well as has his own version of what he's going through."

All eight episodes of Boots are available to stream on Netflix.