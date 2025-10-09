Is Netflix's show Boots based on a true story? All the details

Netflix's new drama TV series called Boots was released on October 9. The show stars actors Miles Heizer and Vera Farmiga and is a coming-of-age story that intersects with the military lifestyle. The eight-episode show centers around a closeted teen named Cameron Cope who enlists in the U.S. Marine Corps with his straight best friend named Ray McAffey, who is played by Liam Oh. The story explores the teens' sexuality and patriotic mindsets. The series is set in 1990, back when the military banned homosexual participants.

It was only when former president Bill Clinton launched the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy in 1993, that the rules were changed. The series is compelling and transparent, however was it based on a true story? It was in fact based off of the actual experiences of a man named Greg Cope White. He became a Marine in 1979; however, he hid his sexuality. He revealed his struggles in his memoir titled The Pink Marine, which was released in 2016.

© Getty Images Miles Heizer is the lead actor on the new series

He served for six years, however in the 80s, he finally came out to his friends and family. The series Boots is based off of Greg's moving life story and memoir. Boots' showrunner and creator Andy Parker was personally drawn to the story of Greg. Andy grew up closeted as well and brought a Marine Corps recruiter to his parents so that he could convince them to let him join the military in the 90s.

© Getty Images The show is based on Greg Cope White's memoir

Although he didn't end up joining in the end, he recalled to The New York Times what he was subconsciously searching for in the military. He revealed: "I think that was me trying to prove something or escape something or run from who I was." Greg's memoir left a lasting impact on Andy and he felt as though it was "the road not taken."

© Getty Images The series explores sexuality in the military

Andy also candidly expressed what it was about the idea of the Marine Corps that intrigued him and got him so close to signing the dotted line. He explained: "I wanted to make sure nobody would know I was gay and actively sought out the Marine Corps in particular. What better way to prove your masculinity than to join the Marines? That is the institution in our culture that gives you that stamp, the approval that says you are now a man," per Rolling Stone.

© Getty Images Vera Farmiga also stars in the Netflix series

The creator was on a mission to understand masculinity more intimately in his latest work. He added: "The issue of masculinity and exploring that — that was absolutely something that I was really interested in. And Cameron's not the only one dealing with this question in the show. Every single other recruit is coming in with something to hide, something to fear, something that they’re ashamed of. Whatever it is that they're contending with, it's going to get exposed."