Strictly star George Clarke's 'private' off-screen romance with famous girlfriend

George Clarke and Alexis Warr have already cemented their status as potential frontrunners for this season of Strictly Come Dancing, and have captured the hearts of the nation, with a sense of humour and unbridled charisma. However, the 25-year-old social media sensation has been loved by his following of over 2 million on the internet for a few years now, thanks to his sketches, lifestyle vlogs and expressive reaction videos. Away from the screen, George's life is a little more private and peaceful, but he occasionally gives his fans a glimpse into his personal life. Scroll down to find out everything about George Clarke's off-screen life…

Does George Clarke have a girlfriend?

As of October 2025, George is in a relationship with a budding model, Yasmin Bennett, who is signed with J'adore Models agency, and boasts 42,000 followers on Instagram. This marks the first public relationship that the internet sensation has had since he was thrust into the spotlight a couple of years ago.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston George Clarke is paired with Alexis Warr

Announcing his relationship in a livestream, the 25-year-old said: "I've been seeing someone for a little while, it's been official for about a month and a half. I've always said I don't want it to be, if I did have a relationship, I wouldn't want it to be a public thing."

He then continued: "But I feel like it's just a nicer feeling to have it be known and be private. As opposed to it being a complete secret." The couple do not frequently share photos together on their social media pages, keeping things rather private.

George Clarke has 'found love' was Yasmin

When asked if he had 'found love', the Strictly star replied: "I have, it’s fair to say. It’s so cool, what’s nice about it is that I can now speak about it freely. I’ve always been a very private person, there’s been certain aspects of my life I wanted to be private. Stuff with my family, if I’m dating anyone.”

The YouTuber explained the story of their first date: “It’s not a really romantic story, our first date was at NQ64, it’s like an arcade bar. I took her back there and she was like ‘this is really cute, so many old memories’. Then I asked her. She is somewhat in the public eye. I try to make it very apparent that yes she’s my girlfriend, but she’s her own person doing her own thing.”

Given self-confessed disastrous dating life and much-joked-about singledom, it's so wonderful to see the Strictly star in a happy, private relationship!