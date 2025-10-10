The Celebrity Traitors: All the contestants 'killed' and 'banished' so far

The game is afoot! As we returned to Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands this week, The Celebrity Traitors got off to a hilarious and unhinged start, with Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr, and Cat Burns revealed as this year's traitors. Now that they've removed their cloaks and revealed their identities, the trio have a long and winding road ahead, as they prepare to kill and deceive more Faithfuls while remaining undetected. And by the looks of it, Alan's already feeling the pressure, with fans dubbing him this series' Linda.

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry The Celebrity Traitors is in full swing

In need of an update? Watch this space, because we've got the lowdown on all the lies, betrayals and kills in the castle. Find out who was murdered, who was banished and who made it out alive each week…

Who was killed in The Celebrity Traitors this week?

Paloma Faith was the first celebrity contestant to be murdered in The Celebrity Traitors. After Alan was tasked with 'poisoning' his friend by touching her face, the chat show host pretended to remove a strand of hair, pulling off a murder in plain sight and leading to her funeral in Thursday's episode.

So far, Alan hasn't aroused any suspicion from the Faithfuls, but now that she knows the truth, Paloma has responded to the betrayal. Joining Ed Gamble on his spin-off show, Uncloaked, the singer said: "If the shoe was on the other foot, I would not have touched Alan's face, categorically.

"He had a choice. It was a choice, and maybe it wasn't the easiest option, but it was the choice he made, and I think it was not very nice," she continued. "So I don't think he should have done that to me, and I'm surprised that he did."

Noting that she and Alan are on good terms, Paloma added, "He is extremely lovable, and I've spoken to him since, and I do find forgiveness quite an easy thing, just as a person. So I love him."