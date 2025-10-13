General Hospital spoilers: here's everything happening October 13 - October 17

The Who Shot Drew? drama continues on ABC's Monica's will this week after a typo on the Quartermaine search warrant screwed up the investigation into the shooting, Sonny demanded to know why Lulu was targeting Michael, and after Willow told Drew she would be seeing her kids, he claimed it was a trap by Michael. Last week ended with Anna getting a new warrant for Liz's house and coming back downstairs with a wrapped bundle and asking Liz to accompany her.

This week will see Sonny back on high alert, while Kai and Trina – who were in Drew's house when he was shot – will "play detective" and Drew will continue to press Willow, whose alibi is being questioned by ADA Turner and Anna. Elsewhere, Willow and Michael continue to disagree, and Tracy decides to get legal advice after Monica's will reveals that she left the Quartermaine mansion and estate to her sister, Ronnie – Tracy receiving only a jar of pickles.

Keep reading for this week's spoilers...

© Disney Laura Wright and Chris McKenna in General Hospital

October, 13, 2025: Curtis and Portia discuss the future after her pregnancy reveal

Sonny is on high alert. Kai and Trina play detective. Chase vents to Brook Lynn. Drew presses Willow. Curtis and Portia discuss their future.

October, 14, 2025: Willow believes the worst in Michael

Nina is in the hot seat. Willow believes the worst of Michael. Ric dreams of Elizabeth. Sidwell throws his power around. Ava and Kristina try to turn the page.

© Disney Rena Sofer and Amanda Setton in General Hospital

October, 15, 2025: Molly confides in Dante

Tracy gets legal advice. Cody makes a shocking discovery. Molly confides in Dante. Gio makes an unlikely connection. Brennan demands answers.

October, 16, 2025: Anna makes a realization

Jason makes a confession. Anna comes to a startling realization. Felicia confides in Elizabeth. Charlotte receives a warning. Cody gets a pleasant surprise.

October, 17, 2025: Anna seeks out Brennan

Carly does some digging. Britt asks for a favor. Nathan questions Dante. Brook Lynn is uneasy. Anna seeks out Brennan.