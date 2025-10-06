General Hospital spoilers: here's everything happening October 6 - October 10

This week's General Hospital spoilers may look very familiar as three of this week's episodes were originally scheduled for last week. The show was taken off air for three days when Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday's episodes were rescheduled in favor of the MLB playoffs. The 2025 Wild Card Series clashed with the soap opera's programming, and all three days were delayed after the Cubs and Padres went into game seven; the Cubs won to clinch their NL Wild Card Series.

Earlier in the week, viewers saw Anna receive new evidence in Drew’s shooting, while Michael tried to shore up his alibi and Elizabeth confronted Britt. The three episodes in question that were pulled would have seen viewers discover the contents of Monica’s will – and the dramatic consequences – while Josslyn returns to town and Isaiah seeks out Portia. Elsewhere, Anna and Chase are serving a search warrant as Gio makes a big decision, and Portia gets life-changing news. And Carly visits Elizabeth, while Chase makes a revelation.

Meanwhile this week's new episode will see Dante and Anna compare notes on the investigation, while Nathan makes a declaration that may change things in Port Charles. Viewers will also see Willow reunite with Drew – while Lucas plays matchmaker. But to whom?

It's been a heavy few weeks for longtime fans of the ABC soap as viewers – and residents of Port Charles – bid farewell to Dr. Monica Quartermaine. The on-screen memorial came months after the actress behind the character, Leslie Charleson, passed away aged 79. The late actress joined General Hospital in 1977 when she took over the role of Monica from Patsy Rahn, and was the longest-tenured cast member on the show before her departure in 2023.

Keep reading for this week's spoilers…

© Disney Steve Burton as Jason Morgan in General Hospital

October, 6, 2025: Isaiah seeks out Portia

Monica’s will is read, with dramatic consequences. Drew is on the warpath. Britt is thrown. Josslyn returns to town. Isaiah seeks out Portia.

October, 7, 2025: Portia gets life-changing news.

Anna and Chase serve a search warrant. Alexis warns Sonny. Gio makes a big decision. Britt plays hardball. Portia gets life-changing news.

© Disney Michael E Knight has been guest-starring as Drew's lawyer Martin Gray

October, 8, 2025: Carly visits Elizabeth

Willow is distraught. Carly visits Elizabeth. Curtis relays a theory to Portia. Brennan meets with Joss. Chase makes a revelation.

October, 9, 2025: Britt lashes out.

Dante and Anna compare notes. Nathan makes a declaration. Someone’s alibi crumbles. Josslyn fudges the truth. Britt lashes out.

October, 10, 2025: Michael opens up to Ronnie

Sonny questions Lulu. Willow briefs Drew. Michael opens up to Ronnie. Jordan is threatened. Lucas plays matchmaker.