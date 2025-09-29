General Hospital spoilers: Here's everything happening September 29 - October 3

The shooting of Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) has been the talk of Port Charles in General Hospital this week, and it's going to continue in the coming episodes, with Anna receiving new evidence in Drew’s shooting while Drew himself finds himself on the warpath – although when is he not? He was left embarrassed last week when residents honored the late Dr. Monica Quartermaine, whose death brought loved ones together. At her memorial, Drew showed up and insisted he was a Quartermaine as well, until Tracy put him in his place. Is Tracy now in his firing line?

Last week also saw Drew tell Martin all bets were off when it came to implicating Michael in Drew's shooting, despite insisting he didn't remember anything about the moments before he was shot, and Martin reminded him he would be perjuring himself if he chose to move ahead with his plans.This week's episodes will see Michael "shore up his alibi," while Tracy "makes a vow" – presumably to never back down against Drew.

But the focus will also move on to other arcs after an emotional week that saw viewers say goodbye to Monica, months after the actress behind the character, Leslie Charleson, passed away aged 79. The late actress joined General Hospital in 1977 taking over the role of Monica from Patsy Rahn, and she went on to become the longest-tenured cast member on the show before her departure in 2023.

Recalling the real memorial for Leslie, Steve Burton, whose character Jacob Morgan was raised by Monica, shared: "I'm grateful for the time we had together, and I'll say this: Going to her celebration of life? She touched so many people," adding: "What I don't think the public knew, and I certainly didn’t know the extent of it, was how many people she touched."

© Disney Tracy defended the family from Drew

Here's what's happening on General Hospital from September 29th to October 3rd:

September 29, 2025: Alexis is in danger

Tracy gives an icy welcome. Alexis is in danger. Nina delivers shocking news. Anna gets new evidence in Drew’s shooting. Michael tries to shore up his alibi.

© Disney Martin warns Drew against perjury

September 30, 2025: Sonny makes a connection

Sonny makes a new connection. Carly is interrogated. Ava has great timing. Elizabeth confronts Britt. Tracy makes a vow.

October 1, 2025: Josslyn returns to town

Monica’s will is read, with dramatic consequences. Drew is on the warpath. Britt is thrown. Josslyn returns to town. Isaiah seeks out Portia.

October 2, 2025: Anna and Chase serve a search warrant

© Disney Gio makes a big decision

Anna and Chase serve a search warrant. Alexis warns Sonny. Gio makes a big decision. Britt plays hardball. Portia gets life-changing news.

October 3, 2025: Chase makes a revelation

Willow is distraught. Carly visits Elizabeth. Curtis relays a theory to Portia. Brennan meets with Joss. Chase makes a revelation.