6-part thriller starring Downton Abbey star is coming

Swapping Downton Abbey for the police precinct, Brendan Coyle is stepping into the world of crime thrillers with a bang. Set to release next year, Hit Point will see the John Bates star appear as a character called Michael in the series that follows the lives of two thirty-something detectives navigating a new, dangerous case unfolding in West London. The 62-year-old actor will star alongside Day of the Jackal's Nick Blood and BAFTA nominee Saffron Hocking in the show that will air on both U and U&Dave.

Promised to be "a cop show like no other", the series will see its characters embroiled in plenty of drama as things get messy at work, while viewers can also expect some sizzling romantic plot lines and high-stakes, adrenaline-fuelled action. The cast also includes Emily in Paris' William Abadie and Peter Serafinowicz, who starred in The Gentlemen.

What is Hit Point about?

Set against the backdrop of West London's dangerous underworld, Hit Point sees thirty-something police detectives Leo and Bella attempt to navigate their professional and personal lives. Leo, played by Nick, and Bella, played by Saffron become involved with a case that pulls them into the west side of the city and as stakes grow higher so does their struggle to keep work and romance separate from each other.

Each episode of the six-part series offers high-stakes crime thrills and a dramatic hunt for answers as the main characters try and solve the action-packed case. According to the broadcaster, Hit Point is, "packed with razor-sharp humour, and heart-stopping action", and "is a gripping, fast-paced series where loyalty is tested, secrets explode, and love might just be the most dangerous game of all".

Who is in the cast of Hit Point?

© U&Dave The star-studded cast includes actors from Emily in Paris and Day of the Jackal

Written by BAFTA-winning writer and creator of Misfits and The War of the Worlds, Howard Overman, the series boasts a handful of famous faces. Besides Downton Abbey's Brendan, Hit Point will also feature Nadia Parkes from Kidnapped: The Chloe Ayling Story as Sophia, Alien: Earth's Moe Bar-El as Dylan, The Undeclared War's Joshua Sher as Alfie and finally Ossian Perret as Lucas, who has previously appeared in The Last Kingdom.

When can I watch Hit Point?

© Features/Kobal/Shutterstock Brendan Coyle as Mr. Bates and Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates 'Downton Abbey' Film - 2019

The highly anticipated series is currently in production and filming in London, so viewers will have to be patient before they can lay eyes on the U&Dave thriller. An exact release date for the six-part show has yet to be announced, however, the broadcaster has confirmed it will hit TV screens in 2026.