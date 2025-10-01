What are the The Repair Shop cast's jobs off-screen?

Will first appeared on the show since 2017

When he's not busy working his magic on items in need of repair, woodwork maestro Will runs an antique furniture restoration workshop based in South London.

Will set up his business in 2012, and works alongside a team of restorers who specialise in everything from "french polishing, wood carving and gilding to general cabinet making," according to his website.

A man of many talents, Will is also a published author. In his book, Restore, Will shares his best tips and tricks for restoring treasures in readers' homes.

Will is also an Ambassador of the Heritage Crafts Association and an Honorary Liveryman for Worshipful Company of Painters and Stainers.

