What are the The Repair Shop cast's jobs off-screen?

BBC's The Repair Shop is one of the best-loved reality shows on our screens these days – and for good reason! The heartwarming heirloom-fixing programme, follows a workshop of talented experts who work their magic on treasured items in need of repair. Viewers regularly praise the programme's experts for their incredible work, but have you ever wondered what they get up to when they're not filming? Find out what the stars do for a living, from Will Kirk and Steve Fletcher to Kirsten Ramsay and Dominic Chinea...
1/7
Will first appeared on the show since 2017
Will Kirk
When he's not busy working his magic on items in need of repair, woodwork maestro Will runs an antique furniture restoration workshop based in South London.
Will set up his business in 2012, and works alongside a team of restorers who specialise in everything from "french polishing, wood carving and gilding to general cabinet making," according to his website.
A man of many talents, Will is also a published author. In his book, Restore, Will shares his best tips and tricks for restoring treasures in readers' homes.
Will is also an Ambassador of the Heritage Crafts Association and an Honorary Liveryman for Worshipful Company of Painters and Stainers.
2/7
Steve Fletcher
Horologist Steve often impresses viewers with his incredible clock-repairing skills, so it's no surprise that he owns a clock and watch repair business.
The Clock Workshop, based in Witney in Oxfordshire, was established by Steve's grandfather in 1910. Steve's dad, John, carried on the business before eventually passing the baton to his son.
Steve's children have upheld the family tradition, with his son Fred working as a junior clockmaker, while his daughter Milly runs the shop and "keeps the business going".
3/7
Suzie is a leather expert
Suzie Fletcher
Like her brother Steve, Suzie has a wealth of restoration experience and when she's not working on items in the barn in West Sussex, she repairs saddles, leather goods and solid leather furniture from her workshop in Oxfordshire.
In 2023, Suzie published her first book, The Sun Over The Mountains, which detailed some of the challenges she's faced in life, from complicated relationships to grief.
Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell, aka the Teddy Bear Ladies, are often praised by viewers for their impressive work repairing vintage bears and soft toys.
Like their co-stars Will and Suzie, Amanda and Julie are also authors, with their children's book, Bartie Bristle and Other Stories: Tales from the Teddy Bear Ladies.
The teddy-repairing duo also co-host a podcast called Bearly Begun, in which they "chat about life" and share their tips about soft toy care.
5/7
The expert runs Kirsten Ramsay Ceramics Conservation & Restoration
Kirsten Ramsay
Ceramic conservator Kirsten runs her own business based in West Sussex. The expert has many years of experience, having previously worked for The V&A Museum and The British Museum. She's worked for various clients and private collectors over the years, including King Charles!
According to her company's website, Kirsten and her team specialise in the restoration and conservation of "European, Asian and contemporary ceramics and a wide range of other related materials, earthenware, painted plaster, alabaster, enamels, glass, cloisonné and micro mosaic".
6/7
Dominic is a metal restorer
Dominic Chinea
While Dom is mostly known for his impressive metal restoration skills on the BBC show, he works across various mediums, including set design, prop making and sign writing and restoration.
When he's not filming for the show, Dom enjoys restoring "anything with wheels", including cars, motorbikes and pushbikes, and shares his progress on his Youtube channel, which boasts over 160K subscribers.
Dom also owns the wheeling machine company Ranalah Ltd and revived the brand in 2021, in order to "preserve the machines important heritage and increase its availability for future generations to learn and use the skill of wheeling", according to his website.
7/7
Brenton West is the show's silversmith
Brenton West
While he's known as the barn's resident silversmith, Brenton is a jack of all trades when he's not filming for the show. He repairs everything from toys to ornaments and even has a photography degree.
As an artist, his work has been featured in a wide range of impressive locations, including The Ritz in London, The Lowry in Manchester and Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery. In January 2024, Brenton shared his top tips in his first book, Silversmith's Secrets.
Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases